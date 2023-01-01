Accessing your partner’s phone without consent can land you in jail, with million dollar fine

By Renay Sambach

Attorney-at-law Chevy Devonish recently highlighted interesting aspects of Guyana’s Cybercrime Act of 2018.

Firstly, cybercrime is the use of a computer to carry out illegal acts. Cybercrimes are usually done with the use of the internet and different devices that have internet access. Many people are not even aware of this Act and the penalties that are attached to the offences that fall under this Act.

Guyana’s Cybercrime Bill 2016 was presented by the then Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams. It was published on August 4, 2016. After the Bill was presented to the National Assembly, the proposed Section 18, ‘Sedition,’ had caused a public outcry.

However, on July 20, 2018, the Coalition Government used its majority to pass the Cybercrime Bill with an amendment expunging the controversial sedition clause.

Since the passage of the Bill, numerous persons were charged, put before the court and even convicted.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Devonish in an effort to inform others highlighted how breaching your partner’s privacy on their cellphones is a criminal act.

Devonish, a State Counsel attached to the Attorney General’s Chambers, explained that the Cybercrime Act 2018 criminalises various conduct on electronic platforms, and also conduct in relation to computer devices, which include cellphones.

He added that Section 3 (1) states that it is a criminal offence to access a person’s computer, including their cellphone intentionally without their consent, in excess of any permission given to access the phone, or by infringing a security measure.

The lawyer further explained, “Memorising a person’s password and later accessing their phone with that password is likely a crime. Using a sleeping person’s fingerprint or face to surmount biometric protections also likely constitutes a crime. There are other ways but you get the idea.”

According to the Cybercrime Act, Section 3 (1), “Illegal access to a computer system – (1) A person commits an offence if the person intentionally, without authorisation or in excess of authorisation, or by infringing any security measure, accesses a computer system or any part of a computer system of another person. A person who commits an offence under subsection (1) is liable (a) on summary conviction to a fine of three million dollars and to imprisonment for three years: or (b) on conviction on indictment to a fine of five million dollars and to imprisonment for five years.”

Devonish also pointed out that accessing a computer (cellphone) in excess of permission. To this end, he explained, “If a person gives you permission to access their email but you then proceed to run their WhatsApp or Facebook chat, this is also likely a crime. Additionally, if a person gives you permission to use their password to access their phone today at this time, unless they say or otherwise suggest so, this permission does not extend to later in the day or a later day, so that any later access may also be a crime.”

Another section of the law Devonish highlighted was “Illegal interception.”

He said, “Section 4 (1) criminalises the act of intentionally and without lawful excuse intercepting the transmission of electronic data or any communication of another person from or within a computer system, or any electromagnetic emission carrying electronic data from a computer system.”

“As such, creating a ‘dummy’ of a person’s phone or any of their social media, thereby allowing you to intercept the messages or other communication they receive is a crime. This would include, for example, activating, without a person’s knowledge or privacy, a WhatsApp Web of a person’s account so as to allow you to read all of their messages, etc.”

Added to the aforementioned he said, “Importantly, being in a relationship with someone, or even being married to someone, is not an exception; least not on the face of it.”

Section 4 (1) of the Cybercrime Act states, “A person commits an offence if the person intentionally and without lawful excuse or justification, intercepts – (a) the transmission of electronic data or any communication of another person to, from or within a computer system; or (b) any electromagnetic emission carrying electronic data from a computer system.”

“A person who commits an offence under subsection (1) is liable (a) on summary conviction to a fine of five million dollars and to imprisonment for three years or (b) on conviction on indictment to a fine of eight million dollars and to imprisonment for five years.”

The lawyer added, “If you or anyone you know had or continues to have any of these things happen to you, it is likely that a crime has been committed against you, and you should go tell the police, have them charged and tried. The penalties are stiff.”

Moreover, some other Cybercrime offences are: illegal data interference, illegal acquisition of data, illegal system interference, illegal devices, unauthorised granting of access to or giving of electronic data, computer-related forgery, computer-related fraud, offences affecting critical infrastructure, identity-related offences, child pornography, child luring, publication or transmission of image of private area of a person, multiple electronic mail messages and fraudulent website, offences against the State, using a computer system to coerce, harass, intimidate, humiliate, etc., a person, infringement of copyright, patents and designs and trademarks, corporate liability, attempt, aiding or abetting, use of computer system to commit offence under any other law, offences prejudicing investigation.

(To share any useful information you can contact me via email @[email protected])