A man know about de rigging before it even plan

Kaieteur News – Well hear dis now on de fuss day of de year. De nation gat some characters and a half and not all of dem does live here. Dem man could write mystery book.

One man claim how he know about de elections rigging even before de riggers themselves know. A bird bin drop in pon he windowsill and tell he how certain things gan happen and who gan be involved, even though de same people wah supposed to be involved nat even know dat dem gan be involved.

Dat is why de man nah seh nutting even though if he bin come out and talk about de vision he get, he could ah save de country five months of agony. De man seh even now he can’t call, come or go in front no court because he gan place people life in jeopardy. Dat is wan fancy story wah hard fuh go down dem boys throat. But dat is de type of country we live in. Guyanese could at spinning yarns.

It mek dem boys remember de story of man wah get stop by de police early on New Year’s morning. He remember he mother did tell he from small dat he muss never lie to de police.

So when de police ask he, “”Sir yuh been drinking?”

De man answer, “Yes, officer – 7 beers, 5 shots of rum and about 4 glasses of wine.”

De police turn to he and she, “Ok I’m going to ask you to tek a breathalyzer test.”

To which de man replied, “What! You don’t believe me?”

Talk half. Leff half!