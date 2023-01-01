$75M contract awarded to rehabilitate Mazaruni’s Prison Admin. Building

Kaieteur News – Dassco Inc. has been awarded a $75, 514, 050 contract to rehabilitate the Mazaruni Prison’s administrative building, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office revealed on its website a few days ago.

Dassco Inc. was one of three contractors that submitted bids to execute the rehabilitative works at the Mazaruni Prison which was estimated to cost $70M.

Back in October, during an inspection exercise at the Mazaruni Prison, the Ministry of Home Affairs had identified a number of structures that are in dire need of repairs. The Prison’s Administrative building was one of the identified structures.

It was reported that this building was established in 1887 and that rehabilitation works on the building will be done in accordance with Chapter 20:03 of the National Trust Act 7/1972, which is to restore and preserve national heritage.

Additionally, the Ministry said that construction of a security fence and watch tower at building one at the Mazaruni Prison will be completed and according to NPTAB’s website, that contract was awarded to Navin & Sons Construction to the tune of $76,320,112.

The Ministry had also committed to construct a chicken pen at the Prisons to house some 2,000 chickens. According to information provided, Gryphon Engineering Inc. was awarded that contract to build the pen to the tune of $19, 281,680.

Some $27B was allocated from the 2022 National Budget to execute its projects for the year.