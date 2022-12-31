Woman arrested for shoplifting oil, hot sauce, and ketchup

Latest update December 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A woman has been arrested after she was caught shoplifting from Massy Store’s Ruimveldt Branch, Georgetown.
Kaieteur News understands that the woman was caught on camera putting a bottle each of ketchup, oil and hot sauce in her bag. A search was later conducted and the items were discovered in her handbag.
As such, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) was called in and the woman was arrested and taken into custody.
