Mohamed, Lindore cop top prizes at Everest Masters awards ceremony

– Tage Chanderpaul, Sunich conferred as Life Members

Kaieteur News – Everest Cricket Club Masters Team recently held their annual awards ceremony and gala after a year of sterling performances on the field. Despite the extended wet weather, Everest Masters were able to play unbeaten in their 15 completed matches, a record since their establishment in 2010. This feat was special to the group of enthusiastic players who all received tokens for their contribution to the team’s success in 2022 while the overall top run scorer and wicket taker received individual prizes.

With the bat, Saheed Mohamed scored 513 runs inclusive of one century and four half centuries. The consistent and compact right hander was the clear winner ahead of Basil Persaud with 253 and Sahadeo Hardaiow 195 runs in the year. It was Mohamed’s fifth consecutive award as Best Batsman.

Right arm off spinner, Randy Lindore received the Best Bowler award for the second consecutive year after capturing 13 wickets. He was followed closely by right arm seamer Ronald Jaisingh with 12 victims and Rajesh Singh who had 11 scalps.

Captain Rajesh Singh was elated as he presented the statistical report of the matches played in the year. The skipper charged his troops to be consistent to equal or better the already formidable record. In his address, Singh also made special mention of the supporters who contributed to the overall success including the staff and Directors of Everest CC and the various sponsors, especially Trophy Stall.

It was also a historic occasion in the club’s members’ pavilion for West Indies latest Test Cricketer, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and businessman Ramesh Sunich who were named Everest Cricket Club’s new Life Members. It is a policy of the 108-year old club to bestow the prestigious award to their members who achieve the distinction of playing international cricket. However, Chanderpaul was not present to receive his new membership card while Sunich of Trophy Stall was slightly emotional as he accepted his card from the special guest of the night, Honourable Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharat.

Sunich’s recognition as Honourary Life Member is as a result of his consistent and dedicated

contribution to the club using his business establishment as a vessel of empowerment. Over the years, Everest CC was on the receiving end of Sunich’s generosity as he provided trophies, other tokens, printed signs, uniforms, balls and gears sometimes without any formal request.

Another Test player that represented Everest CC in his early playing days, Clyde Butts became a Life Member after making his debut in 1985 but was never presented with his Membership card. The former right-arm off spinner was on hand to receive his card and later thanked the Executives and membership of the club for the recognition. Butts also congratulated the Everest Masters side for their achievements on the field and for putting on the gala event to recognize the performances of its members.

In his remarks to the audience of mainly players and their spouses, Minister Bharat was full of praise for Everest Masters for their remarkable accomplishments and for organizing games to keep the game, which is a unifying force, alive.

The Honourable Minister also spoke glowingly of Everest Cricket Club and its members for being the shining example of what other clubs should be.

Charismatic international cricket commentator, John Ramsingh who is also an executive member of Everest CC was the Master of Ceremony for the annual event which was lively and well attended.