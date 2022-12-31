Latest update December 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Members of Teaching Service Commission appointed

Dec 31, 2022

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday administered the Oath of Office to five members of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

The members sworn in were, Mr. Maydha Persaud, Mrs. Doodmattie Singh; Mrs. Joan Ann David-Monkhouse, Mrs. Shafiran Bhajan, and Mr. Mohammed Saddam Hussain.

The remaining members of the seven-member commission are Mrs. Avril Crawford and Mrs. Satti Jaisierisingh. They will take their Oaths of Office at a later date.

The Teaching Service Commission is in charge of appointing and disciplining Teachers.During brief remarks, President Ali noted that the functions entrusted to the commission must “not be taken lightly”.

He charged the representatives to be faithful to their oaths and to execute their duties with professionalism.

“Your actions will contribute, in no small measures, to ensure that the Teaching Profession is populated by persons that are worthy of educating the present and future generations.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, and the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, also attended the ceremony.

