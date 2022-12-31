Members of Teaching Service Commission appointed

Latest update December 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Friday administered the Oath of Office to five members of the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.
The members sworn in were, Mr. Maydha Persaud, Mrs. Doodmattie Singh; Mrs. Joan Ann David-Monkhouse, Mrs. Shafiran Bhajan, and Mr. Mohammed Saddam Hussain.
The remaining members of the seven-member commission are Mrs. Avril Crawford and Mrs. Satti Jaisierisingh. They will take their Oaths of Office at a later date.
The Teaching Service Commission is in charge of appointing and disciplining Teachers.During brief remarks, President Ali noted that the functions entrusted to the commission must “not be taken lightly”.
He charged the representatives to be faithful to their oaths and to execute their duties with professionalism.
“Your actions will contribute, in no small measures, to ensure that the Teaching Profession is populated by persons that are worthy of educating the present and future generations.
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, and the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, also attended the ceremony.
Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.
Dec 31, 2022– Tage Chanderpaul, Sunich conferred as Life Members Kaieteur News – Everest Cricket Club Masters Team recently held their annual awards ceremony and gala after a year of sterling...
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Here is a quote that involves my name in a letter published yesterday in the Kaieteur News (KN) by... more
Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s Presidents once described the local media as lazy. By today’s standards that would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]