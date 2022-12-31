Kashif and Shanghai Organisation and former National player Arthur pays tribute to Pele

Kaieteur News – The Kashif and Shanghai (K&S) Organisation, led by local legendary organising duo, Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey Shanghai Major, who has been involved in sports and other events, but mainly football, led tributes yesterday following the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known to us as Pele, King of football for many years.

The K&S duo was responsible for bringing the legendary Brazilian, Pele, to Guyana for a visit in 2009. Major noted that it was against many odds that they were successfully able to bring Pele here. They had a stern challenge from their Jamaican counterparts.

He expressed condolences to the family and friends of Pele, and to the Brazilian people and all who adored the exceptional Brazilian footballer. He noted that it was an honour for him and Muhammad to have been able to bring Pele to Guyana and not only meet the legend but give many Guyanese the chance of meeting him in person.

Meanwhile, Lennox Arthur, former National Footballer, Coach and also the founder of the Pele Football Club here in Guyana, recalls the Great ‘Edson Arantes do Nascimento,’ known to us as Pele: as the Greatest Footballer to have ever lived.

Pele was born to Joaos Ramos do Nascimento aka dondinho (father) and Mrs Celeste Arantes (mother) on the 23rd October, 1940 in Tres Coracoes, State of Minas Gerajs, Brazil. Pele begun his football career at the innocent age of 15 years old for Santos FC and to no surprise he represented the Brazil National Team only a year later.

Pele, a professional footballer who played as a forward for his country was loved by many simply, for the way he played the game. He also led the Brazil national team to the 1958, 1962 and 1970 Fifa World Cup Championship, also the only man to have done so.

He was also regarded as the greatest player to have ever played the game for more reason than one. He was also deemed the most popular sports figure of the 20th century. Pele retired from international football in 1977, after which he served as a worldwide football ambassador thereof. In January1995 he was appointed to serve as Brazil’s Minister of Sports, his tenure ended in1998 and in 2010 he was rewarded as the President of the New York Cosmos.

Pele was a father of seven and grandfather to many. His international career spanned from 1957- 1971, scoring 92 goals in 77 matches for Brazil, he also played for Santos as well as New York Cosmos scoring a whopping 700 goals between the two clubs, 618 and 37 respectively.

Pele who died on Thursday 29th December, 2022 at aged 82, after battling with colon cancer. He spent the last month or so in Albert Einstein Hospital in Soa Paulo, Brazil.

He is remembered by former national footballer Lennox Arthur as the ‘football god’ of all time. Arthur who played for the local club Santos FC in the early 1950’s into the late 1960’s. Seven years after his playing days, he became the founder of Pele FC. He recalls, “His love for the Great Pele was the real reason he created the Pele Football Club berthed on 18th July, 1971.” Arthur recalls the highlights of early local football career were playing against his arched rivals Santos FC in what was called ‘Brazilian Cup’ in the 1970’s. Arthur bemoans the loss of the Football Legend Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento aka Pele.