GPHC to spend $6M to convert two rooms into a laboratory

Latest update December 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Three Contractors have submitted bids to have two rooms at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) retrofitted into a main laboratory at an estimated cost of $6.3M.
This was revealed on Thursday when tenders were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The three Contractors are L. Pool Civil Works ($6,187,600), Maleya’s Home Furnishing ($4,516,800), and Office Pro Enterprise & Contracting Service ($3,569,340).
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works intends to construct beacons at an estimated cost of $344M.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Public Works
Construction of beacons (wooden- large with steel top structure) for Lots 1-4.
Review of legislation framework and drafting of legislation for the Maritime Sector.
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)
Procurement of works in order to retrofit two rooms into a main laboratory.
Provision of floor care and janitorial services for 2023.
Provision of attendant service for 2023.
Supply and delivery of hardware supplies and wood products.
Renovations of SOPD and A&E washrooms.
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)
Supply and delivery of four 195HP 4WD Agricultural tractors.
Protected Areas Commission
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Supply and delivery of additional media equipment for the Public Relations Department.
Some of them must go to Jail!! Hear why.
Dec 31, 2022– Tage Chanderpaul, Sunich conferred as Life Members Kaieteur News – Everest Cricket Club Masters Team recently held their annual awards ceremony and gala after a year of sterling...
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Here is a quote that involves my name in a letter published yesterday in the Kaieteur News (KN) by... more
Kaieteur News – One of Guyana’s Presidents once described the local media as lazy. By today’s standards that would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]