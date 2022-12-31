GPHC to spend $6M to convert two rooms into a laboratory

Kaieteur News – Three Contractors have submitted bids to have two rooms at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) retrofitted into a main laboratory at an estimated cost of $6.3M.

This was revealed on Thursday when tenders were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. The three Contractors are L. Pool Civil Works ($6,187,600), Maleya’s Home Furnishing ($4,516,800), and Office Pro Enterprise & Contracting Service ($3,569,340).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works intends to construct beacons at an estimated cost of $344M.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Construction of beacons (wooden- large with steel top structure) for Lots 1-4.

Review of legislation framework and drafting of legislation for the Maritime Sector.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Procurement of works in order to retrofit two rooms into a main laboratory.

Provision of floor care and janitorial services for 2023.

Provision of attendant service for 2023.

Supply and delivery of hardware supplies and wood products.

Renovations of SOPD and A&E washrooms.

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Supply and delivery of four 195HP 4WD Agricultural tractors.

Protected Areas Commission

Provision of audit services.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Supply and delivery of additional media equipment for the Public Relations Department.