GFF saddened at passing of football legend Pele

Dec 31, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is saddened by the passing of Pele – Edson Arantes do Nascimento – on December 29th, 2022. On behalf of the GFF and the entire football family, please accept our heartfelt condolences. During this period of sorrow, our thoughts are with his family and close friends. Pele’s impact on football throughout the world is witnessed by the outpouring of love since the announcement of his death.

A legend, a leader and a global ambassador, he was a man of firsts – the only player to win the FIFA World Cup three times in 1958, 1962 and 1970; the youngest player at a World Cup and Brazil’s joint top scorer with 77 goals. The football giant’s visit to Guyana in 2009 inspired a new generation of players. The stories told of the former Santos and New York Cosmos striker’s during his 20-year career will continue to influence future generations.

“King PELE was God’s gift to mankind. He was loved by all and will continue to be the ultimate benchmark for skill and grace on the pitch. He was widely admired for taking on a greater role as football’s global ambassador and standard-bearer of the high expectations of football players, on and off the pitch. His legendary career and lasting influence on the beautiful game will surely endure well beyond the touch-line of his life time. May his soul rest in peace,” said GFF President Wayne Forde.

