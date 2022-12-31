GECOM to begin Continuous Registration Exercise January 3

Latest update December 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will commence a continuous registration exercise on January 3, 2023, for eligible persons, at all of its permanent Registration Offices in the ten Administrative Regions.
This registration exercise will conclude on May 31, 2023. During this registration exercise, any person who will be 14 years and older by June 30, 2023, and is a Guyanese citizen by birth, descent, naturalization, or is a citizen from a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for one year or more, can apply for registration, providing he/she was never registered.
“Existing Registrants who are desirous of updating their records such as a request to correct or change their names, date of birth, occupation and update their addresses are advised that those transactions would also be facilitated during this exercise,” GECOM said in a statement on Friday.
Persons desirous of conducting any registration transaction whether new registration or changes/corrections to their particulars are required to visit the GECOM Registration Office responsible for their area of residence, with the relevant source documents which are:
Registration transactions can be done during the official working hours outlined below: Mondays to Thursdays 08:00hrs – 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs – 16:30hrs and Fridays 08:00hrs – 12:00hrs and 13:00hrs – 15:30hrs.
For further information, persons are advised to visit GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy or its Facebook page at Guyana Elections Commission, or call 225-0277-9, 223-9653, or 223-1300.
