Correction & Apology

Dec 31, 2022

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News in its Friday, December 30, 2022 edition titled ‘Court to hand down decision on legality of NRF Bill today’, inadvertently published that the decision in the case challenging the legality of the passage of the Natural Resources Fund (NRF) Bill would be handed down on the said date.

This newspaper apologises for the inaccuracy of the report and clarifies that the ruling will be handed down on March 17, 2023.

