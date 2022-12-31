Correction & Apology

Latest update December 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 31, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News in its Friday, December 30, 2022 edition titled ‘Court to hand down decision on legality of NRF Bill today’, inadvertently published that the decision in the case challenging the legality of the passage of the Natural Resources Fund (NRF) Bill would be handed down on the said date.
This newspaper apologises for the inaccuracy of the report and clarifies that the ruling will be handed down on March 17, 2023.
Dec 31, 2022– Tage Chanderpaul, Sunich conferred as Life Members Kaieteur News – Everest Cricket Club Masters Team recently held their annual awards ceremony and gala after a year of sterling...
