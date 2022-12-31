Body of Paramakatoi granny found bound and gagged in bedroom

Kaieteur News – An investigation has been launched into the murder of 78-year-old, Ramdia Balkaran also known as ‘Sister Jean’ of Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight, who was discovered, bound, gagged, and battered in her bedroom on Thursday morning.

Kaieteur News understands that ‘Sister Jean’ and her Husband, Reverend Basil Balkaran, served as Missionaries for over 50 years at the Wesleyan Church located in Paramakatoi Village.

The gruesome discovery of ‘Sister Jean’ was made by her Husband and Grandson around 06:00 hours on Thursday. It is believed that the woman was beaten and murdered during a robbery. A post mortem examination conducted on Friday revealed that Sister Jean died from suffocation and blunt trauma.

The elderly woman was last seen alive around 19:30 hours on Wednesday when she and her husband retired to bed after closing up their shop. ‘Sister Jean’ headed home while her husband went to another house located in the same yard that is used for mediation and prayers. This publication understands that around 06:00hrs the next morning, Sister Jean’s Grandson and Husband found her battered, lifeless body in her bedroom.

At the time of reporting, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had not issued an official statement on the murder of Sister Jean.

In the meantime, Residents of Paramakatoi expressed their sympathy to the family and friends of Sister Jean on social media.

One person said in a Facebook post, “If there was a time that Paramakatoi should come together, that time is now. Community Members need to come forward with information which can lead to the arrest and eventual prosecution of person(s) responsible for the death of Sis Jean Balkaran. She was the most gentle of souls and always greets me with an smile and when she has, bananas. May her soul rest in eternal peace. #justiceforsisbalkaran”

Another person said, “I hope the perpetrators of this evil will be found and the whole Book of Law be thrown at them. This wanton killing is one time, too many, by very wicked and evil people. It seems they left something there at the Balkaran’s home and went for it. I can’t begin to imagine what this lady went through before drawing her last breath. A woman who won’t even hurt a fly was killed. She took time to serve wholeheartedly the Amerindian People in the interior for many years. This is tough news to receive earlier on this morning. The Balkaran family is very dear to us and we are a family.”