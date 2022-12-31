Berbice man gets 3 years, ordered to pay $5M for severing neighbour’s fingers

Kaieteur News – Senior Magistrate, Alex Moore, on Wednesday sentenced Nandram Ball called ‘Brian’ to three years imprisonment and ordered him to pay $5 million to his former neighbour, Rudolph Haynes of Princeton, Corriverton Berbice whose fingers he severed back in 2018.

Thirty-five-year-old Haynes also known as ‘Dan’ a taxi driver told this publication, “I am very satisfied with the court’s ruling and everything.”

Haynes lost four of his fingers from his left hand. Ball, a Labourer of No.52 Village Corentyne Berbice, was charged for Felonious Wounding, Contrary to Section 57(a) of the Criminal Law Offences Act chapter 8:01.

Following a prolonged matter, Senior Magistrate Moore at the No.51 Magistrates’ Court handed down his ruling in the matter.

The Magistrate had found Ball guilty of wounding Haynes and as such he sentenced the Defendant to three years behind bars and even ordered him to compensate Haynes for the four fingers he lost.

The Magistrate also ordered Ball to pay Haynes an additional $100,000 for the delays he caused in the case since he was absent from court while out on bail.

Police Prosecutor Winston Poliah, prosecuted the case. Corporal Poliah was recently awarded for the first runner-up for the ‘Best Cop’ prosecuting in Region Six.

Kaieteur News had reported that on March 19, 2018, at an evening social the three men were reportedly imbibing and having an enjoyable time, when a Ball and his Stepson ran over from their premises, armed with a cutlass and a piece of wood, and launched an unexpected attack. It was reported that Haynes, lost four of his fingers from his left hand after it was chopped off by Ball.