$799M awarded in contracts to upgrade Diamond/Grove, EBD roads

Kaieteur News – To improve traffic efficiency and reduce congestion on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), contracts totaling $799M have been awarded for the upgrade of roads within the Diamond and Grove Housing Schemes.

When the bids for the Ministry of Public Works project opened earlier this month at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office, Kaieteur News had reported that 13 Contractors had applied for the works which were estimated to cost $803M. These works have been divided into three lots (Lots 24 to 26).

The NPTAB on its website revealed that following the competitive bidding process, Viera66 Logistics, R&B Investment Inc., and Reliance Inc., were awarded the contracts for road works.

Kaieteur News understands that Reliance Inc. was awarded the $331,666,839 contract for works to be done at Lot24, R&B Investments Inc. secured a $298,166,022 contract to complete road works for Lot 25 and Viera66 Logistics secured a $170,052,120 for works to be done at Lot 26.

The three contracts total $799,884,981 were awarded on December 19, 2022.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill in a statement on his Facebook said that his Ministry has embarked on a series of infrastructural works to improve traffic efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance safety for all categories of road users along the Diamond/Grove, East Bank Demerara corridor.

These projects, he shared were conceptualized based on the outcry of commuters to have the issue of long wait times on the East Bank thoroughfare significantly reduced.

In response, the Minister said, the Ministry accelerated a plan to upgrade the main streets within the Diamond and Grove Housing Schemes to function as an alternative bypass of the Grove area.

The scope of works of these projects he noted includes the upgrading of Backstreet Diamond, Third Avenue Diamond, First Bridge Access Road at Grove Housing Scheme, and the construction of a bridge at the end of First Bridge Access Road in the Grove Section.

Further, the works the Contractors are expected to execute will include the widening, and construction of concrete drains and pedestrian walkways along the identified sections of roads.

“The Ministry will be spending approximately GYD $803 million on these critical works that will significantly improve the commuting experience of many. For example, communities in Grove, such as Samatha Point, will become accessible from the soon-to-be-developed accesses, and thus contribute to enhanced traffic flow along the East bank Public Road,” Edghill said.

In September, the Ministry had stated that it is in negotiation with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for funds to undertake rehabilitation and expansion works along the East Bank Public Road, from Grove to Timehri which will further aid in achieving the Infrastructural Development Goals of the Ministry.

Notwithstanding the aforesaid negotiations, in order to ease the persistent fatigue experienced by road users traversing along the Diamond/Grove area, the Ministry has decided to urgently undertake rehabilitative works in this area, not only to ease traffic congestion, but also improve transportation efficiency and road traffic safety at these locations.