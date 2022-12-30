Woman confesses to sharing relationship with alleged killer and slain businessman

D’Urban St. robbery/ murder…

Kaieteur News – The two alleged suspects in the Boxing Day robbery and shooting to death of Shimron Adams, the D’Urban and Chapel Streets, Lodge businessman have been arrested, police have confirmed in their report.

The two men have been identified as Andrew ‘Aids Man’ Ridley of Albouystown and 20-year-old Akelow Marshall of East La Penitence. Ridley was arrested on Wednesday while Marshall was nabbed on Thursday close to the Berbice Bridge. It is believed that he was trying to escape to neighbouring Suriname.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin for Ridley in connection with the murder of Dexter McFarlene of Laing Avenue, in November. Meanwhile, 41-year-old Adams of Lot 129 Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was shot at around 23:40h on Monday at his business place.

Police had reported that Adams operated a wholesale and retail alcoholic beverage business at the three-storey building while at the bottom flat, located on the south-western side of D’Urban and Chapel Streets. The business place is fitted with a zinc shutter to the northern side (front) and has CCTV cameras.

According to police reports, when ranks arrived at the scene Monday night, Adams’ 29-year-old female friend said she arrived at the business place at about 21:30h. The woman told investigators that Adams was wearing a gold ring and a gold band and had a small bag hanging on his shoulder.

At about 23:30hrs, the woman said Adams closed his business place and started to pack items into a freezer. About ten minutes after, Adams opened the shutter for them to leave from the bottom flat. It was while doing so that two persons entered the building through the shutter and ordered them to lie on the ground. The woman told police that they complied. The two suspects reportedly wore surgical facemasks and one of was armed with a handgun.

Police were told that the unarmed suspect then took off the businessman’s gold band and ring and ordered him to get up. He followed the instructions given. The suspect then held onto the businessman’s shoulder bag and pulled at it, but Adams continued to hold onto the bag to prevent the suspect from taking it.

The suspect, who was armed with the firearm, discharged a round at Adams, which struck him to the right side of his abdomen. As a result of this, the businessman ended up releasing the bag and fell to the ground while bleeding from the gunshot wound. The suspect removed his shoulder bag, picked up the businessman’s phone and the woman’s cellphone and made good their escape through the shutter.

On Thursday, police sources close to the investigation, in an interesting twist, revealed that the woman who was with Adams on Boxing Night told investigators that she shared a relationship with both Ridley and the businessman. The woman reportedly told police that Ridley had found out about her relationship with Adams after seeing photographs and text messages in her phone. She said Ridley took away her phone and told her that he will rob Adams. The woman said she begged him to change his mind. However, the suspect robbed and shot Adams. The gun used during the robbery was found at the Ridley’s residence, Kaieteur News understands.