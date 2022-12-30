What’s with this ‘on-the-bed’ promotion?

Dear Editor,

I am puzzled and I hope that your investigative journalism would seek some clarity so that ordinary folks could understand how a police rank posted at the official residence of the country’s President could be promoted in circumstances where he was obviously ill-prepared for a situation that he should have been prepared for.

I am aware that His Excellency has at least four Advisors, one I am told on security, Mr. Kit Nascimento, Dr. Roger Luncheon, Captain Gerry Gouveia and a Dr. Persaud except for the last name, the others I know to be men of competence and experience.

Dear Editor, please find out from these men, which of them advised him to make this public show by promoting on the spot a rank who allowed an outsider to apparently with ease get to him at close quarters and while you are pursuing this strange case ascertain when the rank who had the 9mm pistol taken away would be promoted to Sergeant or Inspector.

Finally, when will a public inquiry be held and I hope that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety of this Nigerian potential intruder so that we can get a background of this person in order to ensure that Immigration stops persons with such habits from entering the country.

Regards,

Eric Moseley, MS