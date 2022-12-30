Latest update December 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

What’s with this ‘on-the-bed’ promotion?

Dec 30, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,

I am puzzled and I hope that your investigative journalism would seek some clarity so that ordinary folks could understand how a police rank posted at the official residence of the country’s President could be promoted in circumstances where he was obviously ill-prepared for a situation that he should have been prepared for.

I am aware that His Excellency has at least four Advisors, one I am told on security,   Mr. Kit Nascimento, Dr. Roger Luncheon, Captain Gerry Gouveia and a Dr. Persaud except for the last name, the others I know to be men of competence and experience.

Dear Editor, please find out from these men, which of them advised him to make this public show by promoting on the spot a rank who allowed an outsider to apparently with ease get to him at close quarters and while you are pursuing this strange case ascertain when the rank who had the 9mm pistol taken away would be promoted to Sergeant or Inspector.

Finally, when will a public inquiry be held and I hope that appropriate measures are in place to ensure the safety of this Nigerian potential intruder so that we can get a background of this person in order to ensure that Immigration stops persons with such habits from entering the country.

Regards,

Eric Moseley, MS

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

 

Look how Guyana’s Money Making Machines disappearing.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Region 3 thump Region 7 to set up mouth-watering final

Region 3 thump Region 7 to set up mouth-watering final

Dec 30, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Region 3 will face Region 4 in Sunday’s final of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament, following their demolition of Region 7 in the...
Read More
Pele dies aged 82

Pele dies aged 82

Dec 30, 2022

Windies Women name 16-member squad for Tri-Series against South Africa and India

Windies Women name 16-member squad for Tri-Series...

Dec 30, 2022

Former Guyana Chronicle Sports Editor Brent Chapman dies at 74 in New York

Former Guyana Chronicle Sports Editor Brent...

Dec 30, 2022

Letter to the Sports Editor – BCB President Foster touts successful year 2022 for Berbice Cricket

Letter to the Sports Editor – BCB President...

Dec 30, 2022

Rockaway Legends spread joy to youths on ECD

Rockaway Legends spread joy to youths on ECD

Dec 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]