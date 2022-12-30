Teen remanded for robbing, beating market vendors

Kaieteur News – Nineteen-year-old Moraino Thomas, a construction worker of Lot 27 Adventure Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Region Two was on Wednesday remanded to prison for allegedly robbing and beating two market vendors.

Thomas, who made his first court appearance on Wednesday before Magistrate Esther Sam at the Suddie Magistrates’ Court was charged for the offence of robbery with violence, which occurred on December 23, 2022 and committed on 56-year-old Odho and Nalani Persaud, both market vendors of Riverstown Primary School Dam, Essequibo Coast.

Thomas was not required to plead to the indictable offence. However, the Police Prosecutor made an application for the Administrative of Justice Act (AJA) to be applied to the charge. With the application of the AJA, the charge was laid summarily allowing Thomas to enter his plea.

Magistrate Sam re-read the charge to the teen who then pleaded not guilty. The Police Prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the teen and he was remanded to prison by Magistrate Sam.

The matter has been adjourned to January 5, 2023.