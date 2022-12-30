Rockaway Legends spread joy to youths on ECD

Latest update December 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Rockaway Legends cricket team have brought smiles on the faces of many youths on the East Coast of Demerara.
The team which is owned by Hafeez Ali CEO of Rockaway Group of Companies on Wednesday hosted youths and their families from Mon Repos and surrounding villages to a lunch and also distributed toys to over 300 youths at the Mon Repos Community Centre.
Ali and members of the team continued with the venture at Mon Repos market the following day.
Rockaway Group of Companies, with assistance from President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, renovated the Mon Repos Community Centre much to delight of the villagers.
Ali stated that the Rockaway Group and family are happy to ensure that the youths have a joyful holiday season.
Ali said he will continue with the venture and commended the Government for their input. He added that he is happy to see the installation of lights at the venue and informed that a cricket team have been formed in the village, which will be sponsored by Rockaway Group of Companies.
He added that he is happy to give back to the society and briefly recalled his youthful days on the East Coast of Demerara.
