Region 3 thump Region 7 to set up mouth-watering final

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Region 3 will face Region 4 in Sunday’s final of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament, following their demolition of Region 7 in the semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

Played at the Edinburgh-based National Track and Field Centre, Region 3 (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) came back from being down a goal just three minutes into their encounter against Region 7 (Cuyuni/Mazaruni) to win 5 – 2.

With $400,000 up for grabs for the winners of the respective semis, Region 7 got out the gate early, thanks to Whitney ‘Don King’ Welcome, much to the delight of the supporters from the Cuyuni/Mazaruni area in the third minute.

It was the first goal for Region 7 in the tournament from a player not named Andrew Simmons.

With a better roster and finishing on top of their group (B), Region 3 would claw their way back into the game when Delon Lanferman pounced on a ball in front of the goal in the 24th minute to level the scores 1 – 1.

Roundel Hutson fired a powerful right-footed volley from approximately 30 yards out, and when Region 7 failed to hold firm on the ball, Trayon Bobb was there to clean up the spill and put his side up 2 – 1 in the 31st minute.

With Region 3 leading 2 – 1 at the end of the first half, Lanferman would score his second goal of the game in the 55th minute to give Region 3 a 3 – 1 cushion.

Andrew Simmons, who up until the semi-final was the only player from Region 7 to score in the tournament, netted in the 69th minute from the penalty spot, after his teammate was fouled in the ‘18’.

Jamal Perriera (72’) and Colwyn Adams (81’) scored the other goals for Coach Nantambu Bilal’s men to send them to the anticipated clash with Region 4.

Region 3 earned $400,000 for their semi-final win for a total of $1M in the tournament.

Wayne Dover watched on the sidelines as his star-studded Region 4 dismantled Region 5 in the first semi-finals on Wednesday evening, 8 – 1.

Kelsey Benjamin continued his rich form in the tournament, netting in the 45th minute, pushing his tally to nine goals in the inaugural competition and a front-running for the Honda XR motorcycle prize.

A double from Nicolas McArthur (17’, 30’) and Omari Glasgow (51’, 55’), along with a Samuel Garnett (71’), Daniel Wilson (53’) and Jeremy Garrett (42’), sealed the comfortable win Region 4.

Abumchi Benjamin’s 84th-minute free-kick was too well-taken, as he beat goalkeeper Akel Clarke. It was the only cheerful moment for Region 5.

With the win, Region 4 also earned $400,000, putting their prize-tally to $1.2M, having played unbeaten in their four Group-stage games.

In the tournament’s group stage, teams picked up $200,000 for each win.

The winner of the tournament will pocket $2M and second place $1M.