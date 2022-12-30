Pele dies aged 82

SportsMax – Pele, the Brazil great and three-time World Cup winner, has died.

The 82-year-old had been moved to palliative care early in December after his body stopped responding to cancer treatment.

Before Christmas Day, his family travelled to be by his side at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital in Sao Paulo.

His death was confirmed by his daughter on Thursday.

Pele was regarded by most as one of the greatest players in the history of football, leaving an indelible legacy after a career that lasted 21 years.

He played the majority of his club career at Santos, for whom he scored 643 goals in 659 matches over an 18-year period. He also represented the New York Cosmos between 1975 and 1977.

But it was his impact for Brazil that truly cemented his status as a sporting icon and all-time football great.

He helped the Selecao to World Cup success in 1958, 1962 and 1970, with no player in the tournament’s history winning it more than him.

Pele’s first World Cup triumph in 1958 came when he was just 17 years and 249 days old, making him the youngest player ever to win it. He also scored in the showpiece game – no one younger has ever netted in a World Cup final.

That was one of 77 goals at international level, a haul that still has not been overhauled by a Brazilian player, with Neymar just two behind.

After his retirement, Pele lent his name and influence to many charitable initiatives and will be remembered as arguably the greatest World Cup player of all time.

Meanwhile, Pele had visited Guyana in 2009 on the invite of the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation along with the GFF and government. A most memorable visit for Guyanese fans.

One Guyanese sports official, who is now the country’s Director of Sports, Steve Ninvalle, shared his thoughts on the passing of the football legend: “Undoubtedly he is the greatest player. So much that one of the leading and oldest football clubs in Guyana would have chosen his name and FIFA would have labeled him player of the century. The world has lost a flamboyant and charismatic player who has assisted in spreading the game to every corner of the earth. May his soul rest in peace.

“On behalf of the Hon Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson, I offer sincere condolences to his surviving relatives and the football fraternity.”