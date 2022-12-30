Chateau Margot bridge still to be completed

Latest update December 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2022 News
…commuters raise concerns ahead of school reopening
Kaieteur News – The $35 million Chateau Margot bridge on the Railway Embankment is still to be completed over a month since works started.
With the bridge out of commission creating major traffic jam on the East Coast Demerara especially during the morning hours.
With school scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, residents on the East Coast Demerara are desperately hoping that the bridge would be ready. “It is a struggle in the mornings when you have to divert from the embankment to the main road in the morning and now with school reopening, it would be chaos. I hope the bridge would be completed in time for this,” Shonette James told this newspaper in an invited comment. Another resident, Troy Douglas of Victoria Village said he too was hoping that the bridge would be ready before the reopening of school. “It would be chaos with all the traffic and the schoolchildren back out.”
According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release, works are progressing well on the bridge with a possible completion date of December 30, 2022. This is according to the Ministry of Public Works. The project, which began in early November, is part of a wider programme by the ministry to replace aqua-panel bridges with pre-cast, pre-stressed concrete structures, for strong and durable infrastructure countrywide.
Earlier this month, over $5B in contracts was signed to continue infrastructural works to advance the modernisation and sustainable development of the country’s infrastructure. At the contract signing, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said the continuous rehabilitation works represent the government’s commitment to improve lives and foster resilient and durable infrastructure for the future. “We are advancing, and putting in what is called resilient infrastructure, as it relates to our bridges. We have to take out the timber bridges that we traditionally use and be able to replace them with things that will last us 20, 40 years,” he said. Of the mammoth $96.1 billion budget allocation, $76.7 billion was allocated to improve roads and bridges countrywide. Some $173.9 million was budgeted for the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of bridges in Garden of Eden, Chateau Margot, Beterverwagting, and Cemetery Road.
Look how Guyana’s Money Making Machines disappearing.
Dec 30, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Region 3 will face Region 4 in Sunday’s final of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament, following their demolition of Region 7 in the...
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Today is my birthday. I was born 72 years ago to Panchmani Doorgadin and Hari Kissoon. I am the last... more
Kaieteur News – It does not require drastic nor draconian measures for the number of road fatalities in Guyana to reduce.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]