Latest update December 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Chateau Margot bridge still to be completed

Dec 30, 2022 News

…commuters raise concerns ahead of school reopening

Kaieteur News – The $35 million Chateau Margot bridge on the Railway Embankment is still to be completed over a month since works started.

With the bridge out of commission creating major traffic jam on the East Coast Demerara especially during the morning hours.

With school scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, residents on the East Coast Demerara are desperately hoping that the bridge would be ready.  “It is a struggle in the mornings when you have to divert from the embankment to the main road in the morning and now with school reopening, it would be chaos. I hope the bridge would be completed in time for this,” Shonette James told this newspaper in an invited comment. Another resident, Troy Douglas of Victoria Village said he too was hoping that the bridge would be ready before the reopening of school. “It would be chaos with all the traffic and the schoolchildren back out.”

Ongoing works on the Chateau Margot bridge

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) press release, works are progressing well on the bridge with a possible completion date of December 30, 2022. This is according to the Ministry of Public Works. The project, which began in early November, is part of a wider programme by the ministry to replace aqua-panel bridges with pre-cast, pre-stressed concrete structures, for strong and durable infrastructure countrywide.

Earlier this month, over $5B in contracts was signed to continue infrastructural works to advance the modernisation and sustainable development of the country’s infrastructure. At the contract signing, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said the continuous rehabilitation works represent the government’s commitment to improve lives and foster resilient and durable infrastructure for the future. “We are advancing, and putting in what is called resilient infrastructure, as it relates to our bridges. We have to take out the timber bridges that we traditionally use and be able to replace them with things that will last us 20, 40 years,” he said. Of the mammoth $96.1 billion budget allocation, $76.7 billion was allocated to improve roads and bridges countrywide. Some $173.9 million was budgeted for the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of bridges in Garden of Eden, Chateau Margot, Beterverwagting, and Cemetery Road.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

 

Look how Guyana’s Money Making Machines disappearing.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Region 3 thump Region 7 to set up mouth-watering final

Region 3 thump Region 7 to set up mouth-watering final

Dec 30, 2022

By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Region 3 will face Region 4 in Sunday’s final of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament, following their demolition of Region 7 in the...
Read More
Pele dies aged 82

Pele dies aged 82

Dec 30, 2022

Windies Women name 16-member squad for Tri-Series against South Africa and India

Windies Women name 16-member squad for Tri-Series...

Dec 30, 2022

Former Guyana Chronicle Sports Editor Brent Chapman dies at 74 in New York

Former Guyana Chronicle Sports Editor Brent...

Dec 30, 2022

Letter to the Sports Editor – BCB President Foster touts successful year 2022 for Berbice Cricket

Letter to the Sports Editor – BCB President...

Dec 30, 2022

Rockaway Legends spread joy to youths on ECD

Rockaway Legends spread joy to youths on ECD

Dec 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]