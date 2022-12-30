CDB Approves US$5 million for Belize Agriculture Project

Latest update December 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A multimillion-dollar project to improve agricultural productivity and resilience for small farmers in rural Belize, is receiving a US$5 million injection in funding from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
The bank’s board of directors approved the loan to the Government of Belize for the Resilient Rural Belize Programme (B-Resilient) project at their December 9 meeting, CDB said in a press release.
The goal of the project is to improve the commercial agricultural output of small farmers, increase their access to markets and strengthen resilience to climate change. Senior Operations Officer, Agriculture and Rural Development at CDB, Mr. Luther St. Ville, explained the rationale behind it, noting that while agriculture is a key economic driver in Belize, the small farmers who make up much of the sector, require greater assistance to help it reach its full potential.
“The agriculture sector is one of the main pillars of the Belizean economy – it contributed an estimated 10.2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021. The sector is dominated by small farmers who play a critical role, especially in enhancing national food security. However, their productivity and income are far below potential due to a range of reasons including limited productive resources such as access to finance, limited training in modern agricultural techniques and low investment in production and market-related infrastructure and services.”
The programme will see, among other things, 70 km worth of agricultural/rural roads rehabilitated, ten small-scale irrigation and drainage systems installed which will supply water to approximately 450 acres and a national climate information system being put in place.
It will also provide technical assistance, training and rural infrastructure upgrades to increase the ability of smallholder farmers to engage in sustainable production and enhance their access to high-value markets. It will also promote farmers’ adoption of new technologies and practices to build resilience to climate change. The project, worth US$25 million in total, will be jointly financed by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and The Green Climate Fund (GCF) along with CDB.
Look how Guyana’s Money Making Machines disappearing.
Dec 30, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Region 3 will face Region 4 in Sunday’s final of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament, following their demolition of Region 7 in the...
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Today is my birthday. I was born 72 years ago to Panchmani Doorgadin and Hari Kissoon. I am the last... more
Kaieteur News – It does not require drastic nor draconian measures for the number of road fatalities in Guyana to reduce.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]