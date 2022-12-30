$750M spent to construct first 100 low-income homes in Hampshire/ Williamsburg

Latest update December 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 30, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water has constructed the first 100 single flat low-income homes with two bedrooms in Hampshire/Williamsburg, Berbice, Region Six, each measuring 20 x 30 ft.
The construction of the 100 homes is partial fulfillment of the Government’s fulfillment of delivering some 50,000 house lots to Guyanese within its first term in office. The entire scheme has the basic amenities which include electricity and water. Thirteen contractors received contracts totaling about $750M to construct the first 100 homes in the region. These contracts were awarded November 2021.
Similar houses are also being constructed at Fort Ordinance, Region Six. By making serviced house lots available for allocation, the government said it is committed to providing affordable housing for its citizens. These house lots are targeted at young professionals, vulnerable groups, people with disposable income to commence construction, and plots for private housing developers.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the ministry has established about 16 new housing areas in Regions Three, Four, Five, and Six. For 2022, the ministry surpassed its annual target of allocating more than 10,000 house lots through its ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive across the country. Some $12.4B was allocated for the housing sector, which was utilised to develop housing units as well as the necessary road systems and other infrastructure to support these expansions.
Look how Guyana’s Money Making Machines disappearing.
Dec 30, 2022By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – Region 3 will face Region 4 in Sunday’s final of the inaugural One Guyana President’s Cup football tournament, following their demolition of Region 7 in the...
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Dec 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – Today is my birthday. I was born 72 years ago to Panchmani Doorgadin and Hari Kissoon. I am the last... more
Kaieteur News – It does not require drastic nor draconian measures for the number of road fatalities in Guyana to reduce.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]