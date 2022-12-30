$750M spent to construct first 100 low-income homes in Hampshire/ Williamsburg

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Housing and Water has constructed the first 100 single flat low-income homes with two bedrooms in Hampshire/Williamsburg, Berbice, Region Six, each measuring 20 x 30 ft.

The construction of the 100 homes is partial fulfillment of the Government’s fulfillment of delivering some 50,000 house lots to Guyanese within its first term in office. The entire scheme has the basic amenities which include electricity and water. Thirteen contractors received contracts totaling about $750M to construct the first 100 homes in the region. These contracts were awarded November 2021.

Similar houses are also being constructed at Fort Ordinance, Region Six. By making serviced house lots available for allocation, the government said it is committed to providing affordable housing for its citizens. These house lots are targeted at young professionals, vulnerable groups, people with disposable income to commence construction, and plots for private housing developers.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the ministry has established about 16 new housing areas in Regions Three, Four, Five, and Six. For 2022, the ministry surpassed its annual target of allocating more than 10,000 house lots through its ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive across the country. Some $12.4B was allocated for the housing sector, which was utilised to develop housing units as well as the necessary road systems and other infrastructure to support these expansions.