Suspects confess to beating, robbing gas station owner, employee

Kaieteur News – Two men have reportedly confessed to beating and robbing, 50-year-old Ganga Deo Sridat, Businessman and Owner of Sridat Service Station, located at New Road Vreed-En-Hoop and his 35-year-old Pump Attendant, Jermain Maxwell.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the suspects were identified as 21-year-old Dinesh George, a Welder of Lot 101 West Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara and Navindra Kunik of Lot 73 De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara. George was arrested for robbery with violence while Kunik was arrested for robbery with violence and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license.

The incident occurred about 22:30 hours on Boxing Day. According to the Police, the Owner had gone to the location in a motor car and parked on the eastern side in the gas station. While exiting his car, two armed masked males approached him. It was stated that one of the men hit the Businessman with an object (suspected to be a firearm) to his head and asked him for the money and his firearm. Sridat reportedly responded by stating that he does not have money nor his firearm and this led to the other suspect searching the Businessman. The suspect took away Sridat’s firearm and his wallet.

According to the Police, the masked men then told the Businessman to open the door to the gas station shop to which he complied. The suspects then took Sridat into the shop.

They then asked for the keys to the safe, and the Businessman told them that the keys were outside in the guard hut. One of the suspects then went and got the keys and opened the safe and took a quantity of cash, after which they tied up the Businessman.

For his part, the Pump Attendant relayed to the Police that he saw when his boss arrived after which he heard him screaming. Maxwell stated that when he ran to the western side of the gas station he was confronted by two armed masked males, one with an object which he believed to be a firearm. The suspects then relieved the Pump Attendant of an undisclosed amount of cash along with his car key. They then took him into the shop where he was beaten and he saw his boss lying on the ground.

The gunmen later escaped in the Pump Attendant’s car. The items that were reported stolen are one 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol with one magazine containing fifteen live matching Ammo, one driver’s license and National ID card belonging to the Owner and an undisclosed amount of cash, property of the Owner of the gas station. The matter was reported to the Police and the Businessman and his employee were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were examined by Doctors on duty. The Police later arrested two suspects, who later confessed to the crime. The Businessman’s firearm was also recovered.