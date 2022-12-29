Russell Domingo: Bangladesh coach quits nine weeks before England tour

Latest update December 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 29, 2022 Sports
(BBC Sport) – Bangladesh are without a coach nine weeks before hosting England, after Russell Domingo resigned.
In December, Domingo, 48, oversaw a 2-1 one-day international series victory over India, but they lost both Tests.
Bangladesh Cricket Board operations chief Jalal Yunus told the AFP news agency that they would start work “to appoint a new head coach before our next series”.
The Tigers have no scheduled fixtures before facing England in early March.
The rearranged tour features three ODIs and three Twenty20 internationals between 1 and 14 March.
South African Domingo, who replaced ex-England wicketkeeper Steve Rhodes as coach in September 2019, had a year left on his contract but had already been stripped of his role coaching Bangladesh’s T20 side.
Bangladesh were knocked out in the group stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup in November.
