Region 4 trample Region 5 on way to Finals

One Guyana President’s Cup…

‘Edinburgh Massacre’!

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – It could go down as the ‘Edinburgh Massacre’ as Region 4 minced their Region 5 counterparts in first semifinal of the One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, last evening.

Fans at the National Track and Field Centre witnessed a star-studded Region 4 team running riot on the men from West Coast Berbice, winning 8-1.

Coached by Wayne Dover, the Region 4 side, loaded with current players on the country’s men’s senior national team, outplayed Region 5 throughput the lopsided contest.

There was nothing to cheer about for the Region 5 supporters, since the ball was as mostly in the Region 4 team’s possession and often times in the back of the net.

Kelsey Benjamin continued his rich form in the tournament, netting in the 45th minute, pushing his tally to nine goals in the inaugural competition and a front-running for the Honda XR motorcycle prize.

A double from Nicolas McArthur (17’, 30’ ) and Omari Glasgow (51’, 55’), along with a Samuel Garnett (71’), Daniel Wilson (53’) and Jeremy Garrett (42’) sealed the comfortable win Region 4.

Abumchi Benjamin’s 84th minute free-kick was too well-taken, as he beat goalkeeper Akel Clarke. It was only cheerful moment for Region 5.

With the win, Region 4 earned $400,000 and a place in Sunday’s final where they would play the winner between Region 3 and Region 7.

The winner of the tournament will pocket $2M, second place $1M.

Teams earned $200,000 for each group stage win and $400,000 for a victory in the semifinals.