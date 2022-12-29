Latest update December 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Region 4 trample Region 5 on way to Finals

Dec 29, 2022

One Guyana President’s Cup…

‘Edinburgh Massacre’!

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – It could go down as the ‘Edinburgh Massacre’ as Region 4 minced their Region 5 counterparts in first semifinal of the One Guyana President’s Cup tournament, last evening.

Fans at the National Track and Field Centre witnessed a star-studded Region 4 team running riot on the men from West Coast Berbice, winning 8-1.

Coached by Wayne Dover, the Region 4 side, loaded with current players on the country’s men’s senior national team, outplayed Region 5 throughput the lopsided contest.

Region 4 goal scorers (L-R) – Nicholas McArthur, Samuel Garnett, Kelsey Benjamin, Daniel Wilson, Omari Glasgow and Jeremy Garrett (Rawle Toney photo)

There was nothing to cheer about for the Region 5 supporters, since the ball was as mostly in the Region 4 team’s possession and often times in the back of the net.

Nicolas McArthur controls possession for Region 4 (Rawle Toney photo)

Kelsey Benjamin continued his rich form in the tournament, netting in the 45th minute, pushing his tally to nine goals in the inaugural competition and a front-running for the Honda XR motorcycle prize.

Kelsey Benjamin is the tournament’s leading goal scorer with nine goals. (Rawle Toney photo)

A double from Nicolas McArthur (17’, 30’ ) and Omari Glasgow (51’, 55’), along with a Samuel Garnett (71’), Daniel Wilson (53’) and Jeremy Garrett (42’) sealed the comfortable win Region 4.

Abumchi Benjamin’s 84th minute free-kick was too well-taken, as he beat goalkeeper Akel Clarke. It was only cheerful moment for Region 5.

With the win, Region 4 earned $400,000 and a place in Sunday’s final where they would play the winner between Region 3 and Region 7.

The winner of the tournament will pocket $2M, second place $1M.

Teams earned $200,000 for each group stage win and $400,000 for a victory in the semifinals.

