Inaugural Emancipation Games set for first weekend in August 2023

Kaieteur News – The 185th year of Emancipation and the Bicentennial Anniversary of the Demerara Slave Revolt will be observed in August 2023.

In honour of the milestone of emancipation and the ushering in of the observance of the resistance to slavery, the inaugural Emancipation Games will be launched, Organizers said in a Press Release.

The Emancipation Games, which will be an annual event, are set for 4 & 5 August 2023 and will come on the heels of the traditional Emancipation Day celebrations of August 1. The Games will also precede the observance of the bicentennial anniversary of the Demerara Slave Revolt.

Several events are planned for the Games and will include the featured Emancipation Race that consists of a long distance road race open to all interested runners and aimed at culminating the celebration of emancipation and acknowledging the commemoration of the 1823 Demerara Slave Revolt, the release added.

According to the Press Release, consultations with several villages about the Games, have commenced and similar engagements with other villages will be undertaken. The list of participating villages will be announced upon completion of the consultations. Also, the Emancipation Games Committee is evaluating several grounds on the East Coast for the hosting of the Games. The Emancipation Games are being held under the aegis of the International Decade for People of African Descent Assembly-Guyana as a legacy to people of African descent in Guyana.