Guyanese wanted for murder captured in Suriname after another robbery/murder last week

Kaieteur News – Kevin Carter, the young man the Guyana Police Force (GPF) had issued a wanted bulletin for in relation to the murder of Sensei, Garfield Newton, was last week arrested by Surinamese authorities.

An official of the GPF who confirmed Carter’s arrest with Kaieteur News related that he and others were arrested in relation to a robbery and murder committed in Suriname. According to Surinamese news website, Waterkant Net, police arrested Carter in relation to the investigation ongoing in the murder of a Chinese shopkeeper on Pandit Paltan Tewarieweg.

The news agency reported that last week six persons were arrested in relation to the death of the 53-year-old Chinese shopkeeper who was robbed at her shop. It was reported that four of the men are Guyanese. Carter, formerly of East Ruimveldt Squatting Area, Georgetown was wanted by local authorities since December 2021 in relation to Newton’s death.

Kaieteur News reported that the police had arrested two suspects, which makes Carter the third suspect. It was reported that Newton was shot dead during the course of a robbery just about 22:00hrs Christmas Eve night at Campbell Street, Albouystown. According to Police reports, moments before Newton was killed, he visited a Goldsmith in the Campbell Street area, where he collected a silver hand band, a gold chain, and two gold rings which he had taken to be cleaned earlier. It was while heading back to his company’s vehicle, which was parked on Sussex Street when the fatal incident occurred.

The Goldsmith told Police that about five minutes after Newton left to go to his vehicle, a teenager came and informed him that the person (Newton) who came to collect the jewellery was shot and lying on the street. Immediately after hearing this, the Goldsmith reported that he went out to the street and saw Newton lying motionless. The two suspects that were arrested have since been charged and remanded to prison for the crime.