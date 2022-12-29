Democracy in Guyana means demons gone crazy

Dear Editor,

I hope you, your staff and all Guyanese had a peaceful and thoughtful Christmas. A review of incidents which took place before Christmas suggest that at the rate we are going, dictionaries and lexicon determine that democracy in Guyana means demons gone crazy.

Below, I refer to four separate but related incidents. First, the alleged fracas at State House where a Police rank sustained injuries inflicted by a knife wielding- man. This should have warranted a full scale investigation particularly since the rank was posted to protect our Head of State.

But the reason for returning to this matter is because the Media reported that President Ali visited the injured man and made an on the bed promotion, pinning two stripes on his sleeping garments. I understand that there is a picture with the two stripes pinned on him by the President in the presence of the Commissioner of Police and the media.

The absurdity of this is palpable for I know of no similar recurrence before or after Independence. Beyond this, there is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Perreira displayed any act of bravery, valor, courage or perceptiveness. In an earlier comment from all we heard behind the usual veil of secrecy is that the persons/officers who posted ranks, who were obviously not trained or ill-trained, those Officers responsible ought to have been penalized and any promotion should be after an investigation, which shows the rank or ranks involved were deserving of such.

Information available suggests that the alleged attacker is a Nigerian who indicated earlier that he wished to speak with President Ali. My training by the British suggests that years after- with utility in the following order is still valid, i.e. boots, baton, bayonet and bullets. Once this man was in the vicinity of the fence of State House demanding to see the President, then Standard Procedure should require the rank on duty to shout out Stop! Halt! or whatever other words are to be used.

If the person keeps coming forward, an adequately trained rank will immediately adopt a defensive or attack stance and dependent on the speed with which that person keeps coming forward, could throw himself to the ground, and using his boot with known positions to the ankle and knees throw the aggressor to the ground, more often than not this swiftness and dexterity of the rank would cause the assailant to drop whatever weapon he may have in his arms.

Dear Editor, was the rank armed and if so with what. Did he have a whistle, if he needed support?

What is unbelievable and as a citizen and I hope PPP supporters would also join in a demand not to have a recurrence. How is it that this one man in addition to inflicting wounds on Constable Perreira could also relieve another rank of a 9mm pistol and fire off rounds, but at least we are told of not how many. In our old days, before you are entrusted with a revolver or pistol, that pistol or revolver is attached to a lanyard so that in the case of a scuffle or sudden movement, the weapon remained under the control of the particular officer.

Next, if the weapon in question is a 9mm pistol, why should the round be in the breech which was apparently the case to allow this outsider to discharge several rounds.

As I understand it when you carry a pistol, unless you perceive to be in a dangerous situation, there is no need to put a round in the breech. Any trained person can put a round in the breech to render the pistol lethal. If needed in a split second and as seems to be the case at State House, unless this Nigerian had military training, even if you got hold of the pistol and there is no round in the breach, an ordinary person pulling the trigger would soon find out that there can be no discharge.

What is more worrisome about this on-the-bed promotion is that there is in circulation a suggestion that this man attacked a Constable for a purely personal and intimate reason. Not unusual in a society where morality is constantly in question. Did the President or his Advisors seek to find out why this Nigerian wanted to speak with the President before he rushed to make this on-the-bed-promotion?

What is even more worrisome is that the general public seems to be losing confidence in the Guyana Police Force. This incident being so badly managed will not help to improve the image of the Guyana Police Force. A dangerous situation. As you’ve seen in other countries, nearby Haiti where the Police can no longer be relied on to even protect our Head of State much less an ordinary man in the street, we are in deep trouble.

When will we learn? When will we know the truth?

Second, I listened to an audio of Charandass’ defense of his unacceptable conduct in New Dehli on August 1, 2021. Several times, he apologizes but not before or after justifying his behaviour and seeks to justify his uncouth behaviour in a rather aggressive tone.

Is Mr. Charandass Persaud still enjoying the perks of office? Has he been reassigned once his Contract terminated or will this be another State secret?

Mr. Editor and Guyanese, listen to this recording of the apology made by Charandass and Judge for yourself where he draws an interesting distinction between males and females. The third issue is the unfortunate handling of our natural resources and the transfer of State assets and resources to the chosen few, but we will deal with this at another anon, even as we listen to Patriots and the voice of the likes of Glenn Lall. Finally, let me remind the public that our best known and internationally acclaimed Artiste, Eddy Grant, expressed an interest in developing a massive cultural facility at the junction of the Demerara River and the Atlantic Ocean. This included utilizing the Luckhoo Swimming Pool named in honour of a previous Mayor, Sir. Lionel Luckhoo.

As Mayor, I was called by the then Head of State of the PPP Administration and told not to proceed since they had something bigger for that area. This turns out to be the building of the Marriott Hotel and in spite of my best efforts at several levels, the Council (M&CC) received not one cent for the Luckhoo Swimming Pool and its environs. Now that it ought to be making money, why should the Government want to dispose of it, the Marriott?

Three cheers for return to democracy.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder