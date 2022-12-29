Latest update December 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cracked pipeline releases almost 4,000 gallons crude into U.S waters

Dec 29, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A cracked pipeline reportedly discharged almost 4000 gallons of light crude into U.S waters over the weekend.

According to Caller-Times, the cleanup of the 3,800 gallon oil spill near Flint Hills Ingleside may continue for several days. The cracked pipeline resulted in crude releasing into the Corpus Christi Bay, which is located on the Texas Coast.

Boom contains an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas, Dec. 25, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class, Stephen McConnell) (USCG)

According to a Press Release, the pipeline cracked in multiple places. The spill covered an area that was approximately 300 by 20 yards. So far, no wildlife has been impacted but the oil reached the shore of the Spoil Islands. The investigation into environmental damage is ongoing.

“The source of the discharge has been secured and responders from Miller Environmental Services have deployed more than 1,500 feet of boom to contain and absorb the oil product,” the release states.

Notably, Flint Hills Spokesman Andy Saenz told Caller-Times that there has been recovery of a “significant amount of the oil, especially what was in the water, because we were able to contain it with booms.” He added that the pipeline had been shut down and officials notified immediately on Saturday, with remediation efforts beginning within hours.

In an email the spokesman said, “There is an ongoing investigation on the root cause, but we suspect this was influenced by the freezing temperatures and the cold weather conditions.”

It was also stated that the pipeline will remain shut down until the cause is determined.

While the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is open to traffic. It is still considered a safety zone. In this case, that means vessels transiting near the cleanup sites are required to move slowly to avoid waking and potentially disturbing cleanup areas.

The priority is protecting the environment and remediating the site, Saenz also wrote in his email. “We’ve had crews working day and night since Christmas morning and we’re making significant progress,” he wrote. “No spill is acceptable, so we’ll work hard to figure out how and why this happened to prevent future events.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Colossal One Guyana President’s Cup semis on tonight

Colossal One Guyana President’s Cup semis on tonight

Dec 28, 2022

– Region 4 vs Region 5; Region 3 vs region 7 By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The highly anticipated semi-finals of the One Guyana President’s Cup will take place this evening at the...
Read More
Camptown NY support local chapter with equipment boost

Camptown NY support local chapter with equipment...

Dec 28, 2022

Imlach adjudged best Batman, Scott named best bowler at OMCC awards

Imlach adjudged best Batman, Scott named best...

Dec 28, 2022

OGPC Football… Bartica Mayor and Association President commend Reg. 7 for semi-final qualification

OGPC Football… Bartica Mayor and Association...

Dec 28, 2022

Ashraf “River Conqueror” Ali goes at it again with another swim over the Berbice River

Ashraf “River Conqueror” Ali goes at it again...

Dec 28, 2022

Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

Dec 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]