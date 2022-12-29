Cracked pipeline releases almost 4,000 gallons crude into U.S waters

Kaieteur News – A cracked pipeline reportedly discharged almost 4000 gallons of light crude into U.S waters over the weekend.

According to Caller-Times, the cleanup of the 3,800 gallon oil spill near Flint Hills Ingleside may continue for several days. The cracked pipeline resulted in crude releasing into the Corpus Christi Bay, which is located on the Texas Coast.

According to a Press Release, the pipeline cracked in multiple places. The spill covered an area that was approximately 300 by 20 yards. So far, no wildlife has been impacted but the oil reached the shore of the Spoil Islands. The investigation into environmental damage is ongoing.

“The source of the discharge has been secured and responders from Miller Environmental Services have deployed more than 1,500 feet of boom to contain and absorb the oil product,” the release states.

Notably, Flint Hills Spokesman Andy Saenz told Caller-Times that there has been recovery of a “significant amount of the oil, especially what was in the water, because we were able to contain it with booms.” He added that the pipeline had been shut down and officials notified immediately on Saturday, with remediation efforts beginning within hours.

In an email the spokesman said, “There is an ongoing investigation on the root cause, but we suspect this was influenced by the freezing temperatures and the cold weather conditions.”

It was also stated that the pipeline will remain shut down until the cause is determined.

While the Corpus Christi Ship Channel is open to traffic. It is still considered a safety zone. In this case, that means vessels transiting near the cleanup sites are required to move slowly to avoid waking and potentially disturbing cleanup areas.

The priority is protecting the environment and remediating the site, Saenz also wrote in his email. “We’ve had crews working day and night since Christmas morning and we’re making significant progress,” he wrote. “No spill is acceptable, so we’ll work hard to figure out how and why this happened to prevent future events.”