Berserk man charged for killing NA youth

Kaieteur News – The 41-year-old man who went berserk last week killing a teenager and seriously injuring another man, was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrates’ Court charged with murder.

Lester La Fleur called “Eion” of Mai Mai Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, was charged with the capital offence of murder committed on 15-year-old, Carlus Leung-Et-Weh, of Timmers Dam, Angoy’s Avenue. The charge read that on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Timmers Dam, he murdered Leung-Et-Weh. He was not required to plead. Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh presided over the case. Magistrate Singh before remanding him to prison, ordered that a psychiatric evaluation be done. La Fleur will return to court on January 25, 2023.

La Fleur is accused of stabbing and drowning the teenager. Prior to killing the boy, La Fleur stabbed another man but he survived and was receiving medical attention for his injuries. Mother of the dead teenager had told Reporters that her son was a student of the Special Needs School in New Amsterdam. He had been attending there after he suffered injuries to his head when he was 9-years-old. He was beaten in the head by a student and had been having seizures ever since.

On the day of the murder, Bess said she sent her son to have his hair braided for a Christmas party at the Special Needs School, when he was attacked by La Fleur who was on a rampage through the street. Bess said she saw the accused with a weapon tucked under his shirt and he ran to her son and “bore he in he chest and when he start holler for me and I go, the man run me, I had to leff and run and go inside”

The woman said that her screams alerted neighbours but the accused had pinned him down in the drain in front of their yard, drowning him in the process. A video seen by this publication showed a resident hitting the accused with a piece of wood so that he could release the victim. When he eventually did, the teen had already died. Residents pulled the victim out of the water and contacted the police who arrived and arrested the accused. La Fleur also stabbed Carlus Singh at a poultry shop a few lots away. An eyewitness disclosed that Singh was purchasing chicken feed when La Fleur showed up. The suspect became irritated at a question asked by Singh and he dealt Singh several stabs to his back and other parts of his body.