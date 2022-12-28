Twin among 36 babies born on Christmas Day

Kaieteur News – More than 35 babies were born on Christmas Day at six hospitals across the country. The babies were delivered at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), West Demerara Regional Hospital, Linden Hospital Complex, Suddie Regional Hospital, New Amsterdam Hospital and Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital.

Given its usual Christmas Day tradition, the GPHC Maternity Unit was visited by First Lady, Arya Ali, where she delivered care packages to the mothers of the newborns.

This year, the GPHC saw a total of 15 babies being born, eight boys and seven girls. Thirteen of th

e deliveries were normal while two were caesarean sections (C-Section).

Kaieteur News learnt that 21-year-old Hasyah Dodson delivered the first boy at approximately 02:31hrs while the first girl was born at 03:14hrs to mother – 21-year-old Lesnia Nascimento at the GPHC.

In Region 10, at the Linden Hospital Complex, two babies were born on Christmas Day. According to a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, the Maternity Ward was on Sunday morning buzzing with cheer as they welcomed a bouncing baby boy and girl.

Lucretia Hector gave birth to the baby boy at approximately 12:37am who weighed 3.730kg, while the girl was born at approximately 06:30hrs weighing 3.920kg to mother Angela Edwards.

As customary, the Linden Hospital Complex gifted the mothers and babies with hampers.

In Region Two, the Suddie Hospital welcomed three girls. The first was born at approximately 01:07hrs to mother – Sandy Chan, the second girl was welcomed at 12:40hrs to mother – Nazeela Joseph and the third was born at 13:15hrs to mother – Michella Godette.

At the West Demerera Regional Hospital, five babies, three boys and two girls were born.

In a Facebook post, Regional Chairman of Region Six, David Armogan announced that on Christmas Day, five babies were delivered at the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital.

Though their genders were not revealed, the Chairman shared that amongst the deliveries was a twin.

According to the post, Gynaecologist, Dr. Roy Sande who is attached to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital noted that it is his first Christmas delivery since joining the profession and shared that three of the deliveries were normal while the twin was delivered via C-Section.

Similarly, the mothers received care packages, as well as the children in the hospital’s Paediatric Ward.

Meanwhile, via its Facebook page, privately owned Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital announced the birth of six angels on Christmas Day at the institution.