The PPP/C Government has had to make harsh but not rash decisions overnight

Dear Editor,

Decision-making is dependent upon those who dedicate their time, effort, energy, intellect and resources in order to deliberate on the logistical dimensions of the subject matter, creatively and analytically, and, collaborate those ideas and concepts to take the lead to provide a solution after considering all perspectives and alternatives.

The PPP/C Government had its hands filled and had to grab the bull by its horn and get to the meat of the matter on assuming administration since August’ 2020; but, with a well laid out plan and a detailed manifesto engineered to propel on day one, it was foresight replacing hindsight which catapulted the country to a metamorphosed ambience.

It’s a step-by-step process which may be riddled but not ridiculed with insignificant flaws, contaminated with humungous challenges and the ultimate profitable end result may be unsatisfactory to many disgruntled parties. The PPP/C Government has had to make harsh but not rash decisions overnight in order to plug loopholes created by the devious PNC Party. Appeasing all when concluding may be remotely unique, while, hurting others may not distanced itself from being practically realistic. The former administration was aghast when they realized that the gravy train was derailed and the PPP/C Government put it out of commission from their hand reach. The pluralistic system of weighing the advantages and disadvantages in order to outbalance the pros from the cons provides a holistic approach in order to justify fairness. The only fairness the PNC Party ever knew was the means to serve their private interests and not to be subservient to the will and needs of the public.

The Government of Guyana is currently tasked with such a burden on a daily basis and shoulder the responsibility of continually maintaining an unbiased approach while remaining neutral. Obviously, the PNC Government under Granger’s dictatorship, had no inclination to honour such a principle when they failed to call election immediately after losing to the “motion of no-confidence” in 2018 and stalling for another year plus while, chartering a demonic scheme to retain power through unlawful and foul means. There are many incidents which occurred and the President’s inclusivity propelled the opportunity to reflect and comment on their outcome. Granger’s rationale caused his Government to lose three times in a row at the Caribbean Court of Justice and create the disgusted embarrassment of Guyanese universally. The public will not allow a feather to fall without complaining about the deafening sound created by such wave like echo. The Coalition Party and the ‘usual suspects’ are ever on the alert to jump on the PPP/C Government’s throat and craw unhesitatingly just to make the headline and to weakly portray that they are fighting for the assumed rights of their contingency.

The circumstances surrounding the issues are not at all times transparent and therefore, the nature behind the resolutions are not always opaque. The methodical distribution of the oil blocks submerged when the signing of the oil contracts emerged to create convulsions of astronomical controversies, toxic to the economic health of Guyana. What makes it more interesting if not difficult, are the challenges to project a non-discriminative answer which should magnify equitable distribution in terms of cash or kind and also, to amplify the case of reaching out to all communities, societies, organizations, people, ages, races and gender. Naturally, beyond the shadow of a doubt, the PPP/C Government has qualified in this respect to become an unparalleled competitor to champion this cause. Remember what the PNC Party boys did the minute they roped in power in 2015? Who can forget the 50 percent salary increase to pad the boys’ and girls’ pay cheques and leave the man-in-the-street out in the dark to face the cold, callous and cruel calamities, continuously?

Gossip mongers do spread rumours to create bonfires large enough to give the fire engine a run for their water. Granger and Harmon produced a doctrine of racial diatribes when they visited the Henry cousins’ scene to set strife and laid the foundation for tension. In Guyana, nothing goes unnoticed and the birth of an attractive, sweet smelling flower, is reason for concern, chaos and confusion. This year, the PPP/C Government introduced the biggest budget, $553B (US$2.652B), ever presented in the history of the country, eliminating most of the unpardonable taxes instituted by the former PNC government, intentionally designed to manufacture hardship and severity, especially in the agriculture sector mostly associated with one section of the Guyanese population. Much less the presence of the President in a place, which discomforts the Coalition. President Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali’s visit to Linden, Mocha, Albouystown, Den Amstel, Buxton and other minor areas, were all well received with hugs and kisses and words of encouragement for the country’s progress while being thankful for all the Government’s generosities to all and sundry.

Mr. Charrandass made the right decision when he voted with the PPP/C Party on 20th December 2018, in the no-confidence motion against the PNC Government. Former Minister Dominic Gaskin hit the nail on its head in 2020 when he quit the government and pleaded with his father-in-law, then President Granger, to stop misleading his supporters (same as Norton), and concede to the will of the people. The ABCE, Caribbean Heads of Government and over 50% of Guyanese conscientiously traversed the truthful path when they refused to support the ‘sanctimonious’ Granger and the PNC Party in their attempted 2020 election rigging. Is constructing and executing a decision a difficult task for you? Time for the New Year’s resolution list? Season’s greetings, best wishes and regards to all.

Yours respectfully,

Jai Lall