Open letter to CARICOM Secretary General and CARICOM Heads of States

Honourable CARICOM Leaders,

With this letter, Nos KeBoneiruBek (NKBB) wants to inform the CARICOM leadership of the Dutch attempt to deviate the attention from their continued crimes against humanity by a half-hearted Dutch apology for slavery. The Dutch government continues committing crimes against the Caribbean peoples, by continuing the colonization of their subordinated Caribbean territories up today.

At the same time, the Dutch announce apology for slavery and a budget of 200 million Euros to raise awareness for slavery, they are funding the War in the Ukraine with 500 million. We would like to remind the Caribbean leadership that with the illegal annexation of our island Bonaire on October 10, 2010, the Dutch acquired 200 nautical miles Exclusive Economic Zone in the Southern Caribbean Sea Basin in which they have absolute power by complete colonial rule from The Hague, Netherlands. The threat is real (see our previous letters sent to you in 2018 and 2019 on the Dutch provocation of Venezuela), the Caribbean as a peaceful region is over with Bonaire50 miles of the coast of Venezuela and the Dutch expanding the airport beyond commercial to military standards.

Furthermore, NKBB has to remind every Caribbean leader of the sudden Dutch interest in Southern Caribbean basin, with Venezuela, Suriname, and Guyana oil and gas as the new emerging Gold Coast.

NKBB urges the CARICOM not to be taken in by the Dutch apology ruse. The Dutch are aware that the CARICOM leadership is very serious concerning the reparation’s trajectory on slavery. The Dutch main objective should be understood as to divide the Caribbean leadership, meanwhile they continue their colonial agenda depopulating and ethnically cleansing Bonaire peoples by substitution which will inevitably lead to the disappearance of the natives Bonerians as Caribbean people.

The promised 200 million Euros for awareness will be mostly spent in the Netherlands and are cut from the budgets for poverty eradication and implementation of MDG and SDG projects. The Netherlands have used this strategy of promising UN and international funding to eradicate poverty to destroy and dissolve the Netherlands Antilles on October 10, 2010 and never kept the promises. NKBB hopes the advice in this letter will find a listening ear with the CARICOM Secretary General and CARICOM Heads of States and strengthen the resolve to end coloniality.

Your Sincerely,

James Finies – President Nos KeBoneiruBek

Davika Bissessar – President Bonaire Human Rights