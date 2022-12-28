Latest update December 28th, 2022 12:58 AM

Local Govt. Ministry estimates $27M to reconstruct Rasville Access Bridge

Dec 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development intends to reconstruct the Rasville Access Bridge in Georgetown at an estimated cost of $27M.

When tenders were opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), it was disclosed that Spectre Construction was the lone bidder for the project. The construction firm submitted a bid of $30,189,060 for the project.

Meanwhile, R&W Construction Service was the lone bidder for the Ministry of Public Works project to remove submerged objects from the Kaituma River in Region One. The entity submitted a bid of $19, 500, 000.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance is planning to renovate the Dependent’s Pension Fund building at an estimated cost of $27M.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Woks

Removal of submerged objects from the Kaituma River.

 

 

 

 

Emergency shoreline protection works long Kingston Foreshore Georgetown for Lots 1&2.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Finance

Renovation of Dependent’s Pension Fund Building.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supreme Court of Judicature

Supply and delivery of computer parts and accessories.

 

 

 

 

 

Supply and delivery of Information Communication Technology equipment.

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Reconstruction of Rasville Access Bridge.

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Procurement of one tractor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of three replay cameras.

 

 

 

 

Procurement of one mini excavator.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Procurement of one skid steer- Multi-purpose.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Procurement of vehicle.

 

 

 

 

Procurement of computer hardware and accessories.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ministry of Education

Supply of tools and equipment for six Practical Institution Centers. (PICs).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Design and supervision services for the construction of a modern school building/ complex and a dormitory to house 500 students in classroom, 250 pupils in the dormitory and 40 teachers in Hosororo, Region One.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Design and supervision services for the construction of a modern school building and a dormitory to house 350 students in classroom 150 pupils in the in the dormitory and 30 teachers in Maruranau.

 

 

 

