Heartbreaking deaths involving young children

Dear Editor,
Two recent incidents which resulted in deaths involving young children were heartbreaking as they were devastating and distressing.
In the first incident, a brother and sister, aged one and five perished when the boat they were in capsized. It is alleged the boat was being navigated in the dark night with the aid of a torchlight from a cellphone. The second incident which occurred a few days ago a two-year-old lost her life, it is alleged, when a flying firewoman lost control of her motor vehicle and collided with the motorcycle which the two-year-old was on.
In a news report, it is further alleged the motorcycle had the two-year-old as the pillion rider (News Room Dec 24). It has to be queried how was a two-year-old on a motorcycle and as a pillion rider?
My condolences to both families.
Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed
