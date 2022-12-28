Govt.’s plans for new ID Cards worrying – Norton

…claims billions $$$ being mismanaged by PPP

Kaieteur News – Leader of the Opposition, Aubrey Norton is questioning the recent announcement by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo that Guyanese will soon have new digital identification (ID) cards.

The Government of Guyana on December 10 disclosed that it intends to produce new and improved digital national identification cards. According to Jagdeo, the new ID cards will be done with assistance from partners from the United Arab Emirates and Dubai.

The Vice President made this disclosure during a Press Conference held at the Office of the President where he said that the ID cards will have a secure chip, which can store data including blood type, date of birth, drivers’ licence and taxpayer’s identification number.

Jagdeo said too that the necessary legislation to allow for the card’s use will be taken the National Assembly next year.

“It will be for nationals and people who are resident in Guyana. So, if you’re coming to work here, you have a different colour card. Guyanese will have one colour Card,” he explained.

The digital ID card, the Vice President noted can be used at banks and other institutions with ease.

“When they [Guyanese] come home, they can take out their card and just swipe and come in. They don’t have to go through this elaborate customs and all of that at immigration etc., making it easier for that,” he explained.

However, the Opposition Leader said, “Guyanese should recognize that their resources are being mismanaged. They should recognize that there is no planning and Bharrat Jagdeo treats this country as if it is his plantation. He just come back from the United Arab Emirates and says to people, Guyana will get new ID Cards…Is it a deal that he would’ve made that some people will benefit from? Was there any public tendering? Who determine from a technical standpoint that this is the best system for us to use, or is it his view that he is God almighty and whatever he does, the Guyanese people have got to live with?”

Norton explained that the announcement was particularly worrying since “Bharrat Jagdeo historically is linked to failure.”

According to him, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) was given $32 billion to find alternative employment and activities for the sugar workers but ended up “destroying” the industry.

“The government cannot account for the $32 billion yet he (Jagdeo) can go off and come back telling Guyanese that he made some deal for ID Cards. It makes little or no sense to me, except the government condones the corruption,” Norton said.

Meanwhile, the Vice President also announced that the Government is also looking to introduce e-passports.

“The next phase is probably e-passports,” he said explaining that he met with Abu Dhabi Exports, and Guyana is looking to the entity to fund a project here.

“They’ll fund about 90 percent of the cost, and the Government, 10 percent. It has to do with our airport. So, the Cabinet has approved that, to move fully to an e-visa portal, and put in a number of e-gates, so that in the future, hopefully within eight months to a year, that it will almost seem paperless coming in through our airport, but with a lot of security features,” the VP disclosed.