ECD teens arrested after stealing gun, ammo

Kaieteur News – Two teenage boys of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara are in police custody after allegedly admitted to stealing a gun with matching ammunition from the home of an Aubrey Barker, Road South Ruimveldt man on Christmas Day.

In a press release, police said ranks early Tuesday morning recovered the firearm and the ammunition after being led to where one of the teens had buried it in his back yard.

According to the police, Clarence Griffith, a licensed firearm holder of Aubrey Barker Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown had gone to the Ruimveldt Police Station at about 10:00 hrs on Christmas Day where he reported that his firearm was stolen. Griffith told police that he suspected his 16-year-old nephew, a student at a secondary school on the East Coast of Demerara, stole his firearm along with six matching rounds from his home. Police promptly arrested the teenager in Georgetown and questioned him about the missing firearm.

The teen admitted that he stole the weapon and related to police that he handed over the firearm to another teenager who lives at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, for him to hide. Acting on this information, on Tuesday at about 01:00 hours, the police conducted a joint operation with ranks from Regional Divisions 4A and 4C. The ranks went to the home of the 16-year-old student at Beterverwagting, where he was contacted in the presence of his mother. He was questioned about the firearm and admitted to receiving it from Griffith’s nephew. He then took the police to the back of his house and pointed out a spot where he hid the firearm and six matching rounds of ammunition. Both teenagers are in custody as investigations continue.