ECD teens arrested after stealing gun, ammo

Latest update December 28th, 2022 12:57 AM
Dec 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Two teenage boys of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara are in police custody after allegedly admitted to stealing a gun with matching ammunition from the home of an Aubrey Barker, Road South Ruimveldt man on Christmas Day.
In a press release, police said ranks early Tuesday morning recovered the firearm and the ammunition after being led to where one of the teens had buried it in his back yard.
According to the police, Clarence Griffith, a licensed firearm holder of Aubrey Barker Road, Ruimveldt, Georgetown had gone to the Ruimveldt Police Station at about 10:00 hrs on Christmas Day where he reported that his firearm was stolen. Griffith told police that he suspected his 16-year-old nephew, a student at a secondary school on the East Coast of Demerara, stole his firearm along with six matching rounds from his home. Police promptly arrested the teenager in Georgetown and questioned him about the missing firearm.
The teen admitted that he stole the weapon and related to police that he handed over the firearm to another teenager who lives at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, for him to hide. Acting on this information, on Tuesday at about 01:00 hours, the police conducted a joint operation with ranks from Regional Divisions 4A and 4C. The ranks went to the home of the 16-year-old student at Beterverwagting, where he was contacted in the presence of his mother. He was questioned about the firearm and admitted to receiving it from Griffith’s nephew. He then took the police to the back of his house and pointed out a spot where he hid the firearm and six matching rounds of ammunition. Both teenagers are in custody as investigations continue.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 25, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – What is the connection between sex appeal, the death of a Venezuelan youth in the Timehri prison and... more
Kaieteur News – The other day, I was in the drive-through at a fast food restaurant. My crowd was big. When you offer... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]