D’Urban Street businessman shot dead during robbery

Kaieteur News – A businessman was on Boxing Day gunned down at his D’Urban and Chapel Streets, Lodge business establishment.

Dead is 41-year-old Shimron Adams of Lot 129 Macaw Drive, Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to police, Adams was shot at around 23:40h on Monday. Adams operated a wholesale and retail business at the three-storey building while at the bottom flat, located on the south-western side of Durban and Chapel Streets, alcoholic beverages were sold.

The business place is fitted with a zinc shutter to the northern side (front) and has CCTV cameras.

Police said that when ranks arrived at the scene Monday night, Adams’ 29-year-old female friend said she arrived at the business place at about 21:30h. The woman told investigators that Adams was wearing a gold ring and a gold band and had a small bag hanging on his shoulder.

At about 23:30hrs, the woman said Adams closed his business place and started to pack items into a freezer. About ten minutes after, Adams opened the shutter for them to leave from the bottom flat.

It was while doing so that two persons entered the building through the shutter and ordered them to lie on the ground. The woman told police that they complied. The two suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, reportedly wore surgical facemasks.

Police were told that the unarmed suspect then took off the businessman’s gold band and ring and ordered him to get up. He followed the instructions given.

The suspect then held onto the businessman’s shoulder bag and pulled at it, but Adams continued to hold onto the bag to prevent the suspect from taking it.

The suspect, who was armed with the firearm, discharged a round at Adams, which struck him to the right side of his abdomen. As a result of this, the businessman ended up releasing the bag and fell to the ground while bleeding from the gunshot wound. The suspect removed his shoulder bag, picked up the businessman’s phone and the woman’s cellphone and made good their escape through the shutter.

According to reports, Adams was picked-up by police ranks from the Anti-Crime patrol and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Additionally, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters, recovered one 9mm spent shell, along with a warhead at the scene. The area was canvassed for CCTV cameras which were visible. The cameras captured when the suspects went to the business place and left on a black and white XR motorcycle. Based on the CCTV footages, the suspects escaped south onto Chapel Street, west onto Princes Street, and south onto St. Stephen’s Street, Charlestown, where they were last seen.

Investigations are ongoing.