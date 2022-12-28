Coast Guard Rescues Seven crewmembers after boat sinks

Latest update December 28th, 2022 12:57 AM
Dec 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Ranks on Christmas Day rescued six crewmembers from the Lady Shaneeza boat which was damaged by bad weather and sank subsequently.
According to a statement by the GDF, the Coast Guard ranks conducted a Search and Rescue Operation at approximately 11:30 hours in response to a sighted distress signal detected by the Timehri control tower, off the Essequibo Coast.
The response vessel and team were immediately deployed to the location and six crewmembers of the vessel, ‘Lady Shaneeza’, were pulled to safety from a Life Raft and they informed that their vessel encountered extreme bad weather and sank.
“They also informed of another missing crew member who drifted, wearing his life jacket. An aerial search by Roraima Airways was also launched to complement the effort,” the statement said.
Hours after, the additional crewmember, 57-year-old Christopher Williams, who drifted for more than 19 hours after the ordeal, was rescued. Williams was rescued about 4 nautical miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River. He was transported by ambulance to the Charity Hospital.
The vessel was on its way back from Trinidad after departing Guyana earlier this month.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 25, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – What is the connection between sex appeal, the death of a Venezuelan youth in the Timehri prison and... more
Kaieteur News – The other day, I was in the drive-through at a fast food restaurant. My crowd was big. When you offer... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]