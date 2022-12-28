Coast Guard Rescues Seven crewmembers after boat sinks

Latest update December 28th, 2022 12:57 AM

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard Ranks on Christmas Day rescued six crewmembers from the Lady Shaneeza boat which was damaged by bad weather and sank subsequently.

Two members of the GDF Coast Guard rescue a crewmember of the ‘Lady Shaneeza’ boat. (GDF photo)

According to a statement by the GDF, the Coast Guard ranks conducted a Search and Rescue Operation at approximately 11:30 hours in response to a sighted distress signal detected by the Timehri control tower, off the Essequibo Coast.

The response vessel and team were immediately deployed to the location and six crewmembers of the vessel, ‘Lady Shaneeza’, were pulled to safety from a Life Raft and they informed that their vessel encountered extreme bad weather and sank.

“They also informed of another missing crew member who drifted, wearing his life jacket. An aerial search by Roraima Airways was also launched to complement the effort,” the statement said.

Hours after, the additional crewmember, 57-year-old Christopher Williams, who drifted for more than 19 hours after the ordeal, was rescued. Williams was rescued about 4 nautical miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River. He was transported by ambulance to the Charity Hospital.

The vessel was on its way back from Trinidad after departing Guyana earlier this month.

