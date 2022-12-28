Brothers confess to killing surveyor at Arimu Backdam

Kaieteur News – Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the murder of Ricky Ambrose, the surveyor who was found dead last week on the Arimu Backdam trail, Cuyuni with multiple incised wounds and lacerations about his body.

Police sources close to the investigation told Kaieteur News that the men were arrested after they reportedly confessed to the crime on Christmas Day.

In their confession, the brothers reportedly told investigators that on December 18, Ambrose visited their camp and instructed them to remove from the land on which they were working. The men claimed that Ambrose shot one of their pumps and even threatened to kill them if they refused to remove.

The duo told law enforcement officials that they armed themselves with two pieces of wood and went into the trail and waited behind a tree for Ambrose. When Ambrose approached the location on his ATV, the brothers said that one struck him off the ATV and the other dealt him several stabs about his body.

The siblings then took his firearm and walked through the bush and threw it in a creek after which they returned to their camp.

Kaieteur News had reported that 40-year-old Ambrose, of Lot 3093 Profit’s Square South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was found dead at about 10:00h on December 18 by a miner who was walking along the ‘Guana’ sand trail.

The miner had raised an alarm and police at the Bartica Police Station were contacted.

Ranks, on arrival at the scene, found Ambrose’s body lying face down in a pool of blood. He was reportedly clad in blue jeans, red T-shirt and black boots.

Kaieteur News learnt that Ambrose’s body bore six incised wounds to his back, one to the right chest and two to the back of his right ear. Eight lacerations were also visible to the head. Two pieces of wood were found beside Ambrose’s body.

A statement from the Guyana Gold and Diamond Association (GGDMA) had noted that Ambrose was a Sworn Land Surveyor and Ranger for the past twenty years and was a great support to miners.

“The late Ambrose is well-known to all in that populated area and other mining districts in the country. The GGDMA would like to express its condolences to the family and friends of the late Ricky Ambrose,” while calling on the authorities to conduct a “proper investigation into this incident.”