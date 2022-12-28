Latest update December 28th, 2022 12:58 AM

Bladen Hall businessman found strapped with two illegal guns

Dec 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – A Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara businessman was early Tuesday morning found with two illegal firearms with matching rounds of ammunition when police ranks conducted a search on him.

The illegal weapons seized from a businessman of Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara 

According to the police, around 03:00hrs a party of ranks acting on information received, went to 2J’s Supermarket located at Strathspey, East Coast Demerara where they made contact with a 29-year-old businessman of Bladen Hall.

A search was conducted on his person, and one black .32 Taurus Pistol with eight live matching rounds of ammunition was found in his crotch. A further search was carried out on him, and in his left-side pants pocket, the ranks found one black and silver firearm with seven live matching rounds of ammunition. The businessman was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to Vigilance Police Station along with the two firearms and ammunition.

Investigation is in progress.

