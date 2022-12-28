Bladen Hall businessman found strapped with two illegal guns

Latest update December 28th, 2022 12:58 AM
Dec 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara businessman was early Tuesday morning found with two illegal firearms with matching rounds of ammunition when police ranks conducted a search on him.
According to the police, around 03:00hrs a party of ranks acting on information received, went to 2J’s Supermarket located at Strathspey, East Coast Demerara where they made contact with a 29-year-old businessman of Bladen Hall.
A search was conducted on his person, and one black .32 Taurus Pistol with eight live matching rounds of ammunition was found in his crotch. A further search was carried out on him, and in his left-side pants pocket, the ranks found one black and silver firearm with seven live matching rounds of ammunition. The businessman was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to Vigilance Police Station along with the two firearms and ammunition.
Investigation is in progress.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 25, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – What is the connection between sex appeal, the death of a Venezuelan youth in the Timehri prison and... more
Kaieteur News – The other day, I was in the drive-through at a fast food restaurant. My crowd was big. When you offer... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]