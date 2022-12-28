Better Hope/ LBI NDC not following protocols

Dear Editor,

Please permit me a space to air my concerns. I want to know if the BETTERHOPE-LBI NDC is above the law. The reason for this is because there are numerous complaints where people went to the office to make a report and the responses are far from satisfactory.

We have a council that sits and makes decision to better develop our communities but it seems that these decisions are never addressed. We were made to understand from a reliable source that the workers have been unethical. They have broken many protocols, including breach of confidentiality. Nevertheless, we cannot allow such a situation to go by without any meaningful action being taken.

They show little regard for the council. We were told that people in high position knows “what they are doing because those individuals held the position for more than 23 years.” Fair enough, we understand that certain individuals have been with the NDC for a long time, but we don’t understand why their behavior is so unprofessional and cannot comprehend the basic values of the NDC?

In addition, it is known that certain members of the NDC office give carte blanche to some of their friends and families. We are calling on the relevant authorities to look into these matters and we need an audit for our NDC because the administration at the BETTERHOPE-LBI HAS created too many conflicts and continues to make poor decision.

Sincerely,

Concerned Citizens of Chateau Margot,

Pigeon Island Success