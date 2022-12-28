Better Hope/ LBI NDC not following protocols

Latest update December 28th, 2022 12:58 AM
Dec 28, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
Please permit me a space to air my concerns. I want to know if the BETTERHOPE-LBI NDC is above the law. The reason for this is because there are numerous complaints where people went to the office to make a report and the responses are far from satisfactory.
We have a council that sits and makes decision to better develop our communities but it seems that these decisions are never addressed. We were made to understand from a reliable source that the workers have been unethical. They have broken many protocols, including breach of confidentiality. Nevertheless, we cannot allow such a situation to go by without any meaningful action being taken.
They show little regard for the council. We were told that people in high position knows “what they are doing because those individuals held the position for more than 23 years.” Fair enough, we understand that certain individuals have been with the NDC for a long time, but we don’t understand why their behavior is so unprofessional and cannot comprehend the basic values of the NDC?
In addition, it is known that certain members of the NDC office give carte blanche to some of their friends and families. We are calling on the relevant authorities to look into these matters and we need an audit for our NDC because the administration at the BETTERHOPE-LBI HAS created too many conflicts and continues to make poor decision.
Sincerely,
Concerned Citizens of Chateau Margot,
Pigeon Island Success
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 25, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – What is the connection between sex appeal, the death of a Venezuelan youth in the Timehri prison and... more
Kaieteur News – The other day, I was in the drive-through at a fast food restaurant. My crowd was big. When you offer... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]