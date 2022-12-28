11 weapons stolen from city security firm

Kaieteur News – Several weapons were reportedly stolen from Radar Security and Supplies office at Carmichael Street, Georgetown and several employees have been arrested as police investigate the matter.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that over 10 weapons were stolen between 10:00 hours on December 25, and 18:30 hours on December 26 2022. The weapons stolen are two single-barrel shotguns valued at $950,000; four 9mm Taurus Pistols valued at $1,400,000; five Taurus .32 pistols valued at $1,425,000; 25 12 gauge cartridges, 538 .32 ammunition, and 18 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Investigation revealed that Radar Security and Supplies’ office is located in the middle flat of a three-storey wooden building. According to the police, there is an office to the western side, which has a wooden door to the eastern side, secured with a manufactured Yale lock. In the said office, there is a steel ‘strongbox’ where the security firm secures the firearms and ammunition. The strongbox is secured with two padlocks and inside the strongbox, the firearms are chained and padlocked with three padlocks.

It was reported that on Christmas Day, the firm’s Chief Security Officer, a 72-year-old from Guyhoc Park, checked the firearms and all were intact. Around 18:30 hours on Boxing Day, a 65-year-old Weapons Training Officer from Enterprise, East Coast Demerara, visited the location

The police reported that the Weapons Training Officer observed that the door to the office was not secured, but rather it was left ajar. He then entered the office, where he observed that the padlocks on the strongbox were cut off, the chain that secured the firearms was also cut, and the firearms mentioned were missing. However, two other shotguns were left in the strongbox.

The Weapons Training Officer then informed the owner of the security service a 49-year-old businessman of Diamond, East Bank Demerara. When detectives arrived on the scene, they observed that the padlocks and chain were indeed cut. The two shotguns were removed from the strongbox and lodged. The office was checked, but there were no signs of breakage.

The 57-year-old security guard was questioned, and he claimed that at 17:00 hours on Boxing Day, he took over duty from a 36-year-old security guard from Paradise Housing Scheme, who handed over the key for the said office that housed the strongbox. The 57-year-old guard said that he did not check the office door, nor did he go into the office. He was arrested, and a search was carried out at his home, but nothing was found. The Weapons Training Officer was also arrested and questioned, and his home was searched, but nothing was found. He too is presently in custody.

Notably, checks were made for the 36-year-old security guard at his stated address at his mentioned address but no one was seen at the house, which seems to have been abandoned.