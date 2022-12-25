Latest update December 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News edition
Every year, kids have a wish list and share with Santa what they want for Christmas. Here is a compilation of what kids want for Christmas, the Kaieteur News edition
Age: 2 years old
For Christmas, this sweet two -year- old would like to have a dancing and singing doll.
Age: 9 years old.
She is hoping to find a makeup set under the Christmas tree
Age: 6 years old
His wish for Christmas is to have a Lamborghini car and a soccer ball.
Age: 9 years old
For Christmas, he wants Santa to bring him a remote control truck.
Name: Kaylen Avaire Rockcliffe
Age: 5 years old
For his gift, he wants a remote control RC truck and a PJ mask action figure set
Age: 8 years old
Aryan wish is to have an Xbox for Christmas
Age: 3 years old
She would like to have remote car for Christmas
Age: 4 years old
She would like a poppet bag and pink sunglasses for Christmas
Age: 5 years old
All little Davia wants is a doll for Christmas
Age: 2 years old
Satyanand wants a remote control car for Christmas
Age: 2 years old
This toddler loves to play with makeup so her wish this Christmas is for a makeup kit and a doll house
Age: 7 years old
Cathalina loves musical instruments, at the top of her Christmas wishlist is a piano
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 25, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I offer here a theory of ethnic superiority and class competition from British Guiana to Guyana in... more
By Richard Francois An unattended stove burner can causing a fire Baby with lights It’s the season to be jolly, but you... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]