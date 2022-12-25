What kids want for Christmas

Kaieteur News edition

Every year, kids have a wish list and share with Santa what they want for Christmas. Here is a compilation of what kids want for Christmas, the Kaieteur News edition

Name: Malia Chunilall

Age: 2 years old

For Christmas, this sweet two -year- old would like to have a dancing and singing doll.

Name: Arya Ramotar

Age: 9 years old.

She is hoping to find a makeup set under the Christmas tree

Name: Kristopher Chunilall

Age: 6 years old

His wish for Christmas is to have a Lamborghini car and a soccer ball.

Name: Vineet Singh

Age: 9 years old

For Christmas, he wants Santa to bring him a remote control truck.

Name: Kaylen Avaire Rockcliffe

Age: 5 years old

For his gift, he wants a remote control RC truck and a PJ mask action figure set

Name: Aryan Ramotar

Age: 8 years old

Aryan wish is to have an Xbox for Christmas

Name: Divya Jairam

Age: 3 years old

She would like to have remote car for Christmas

Name: Jia Persaud

Age: 4 years old

She would like a poppet bag and pink sunglasses for Christmas

Name: Davia Cady Calistro

Age: 5 years old

All little Davia wants is a doll for Christmas

Name: Satyanand Kumar

Age: 2 years old

Satyanand wants a remote control car for Christmas

Name: Viaana Kumar

Age: 2 years old

This toddler loves to play with makeup so her wish this Christmas is for a makeup kit and a doll house

Name: Cathalina Jorden

Age: 7 years old

Cathalina loves musical instruments, at the top of her Christmas wishlist is a piano