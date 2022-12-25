Latest update December 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

What kids want for Christmas 

Dec 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News edition

Every year, kids have a wish list and share with Santa what they want for Christmas. Here is a compilation of what kids want for Christmas, the Kaieteur News edition

Name: Malia Chunilall

Age: 2 years old

For Christmas, this sweet two -year- old would like to have a dancing and singing doll.

 

 

 

Name: Arya Ramotar

Age: 9 years old.

She is hoping to find a makeup set under the Christmas tree

 

 

 

Name: Kristopher Chunilall

Age: 6 years old

His wish for Christmas is to have a Lamborghini car and a soccer ball.

 

 

 

Name: Vineet Singh

Age: 9 years old

For Christmas, he wants Santa to bring him a remote control truck.

 

 

 

Name: Kaylen Avaire Rockcliffe

Age: 5 years old

For his gift, he wants a remote control RC truck and a PJ mask action figure set

 

 

 

Name: Aryan Ramotar

Age: 8 years old

Aryan wish is to have an Xbox for Christmas

 

 

 

 

 

Name: Divya Jairam

Age: 3 years old

She would like to have remote car for Christmas

 

 

 

Name: Jia Persaud

Age:  4 years old

She would like a poppet bag and pink sunglasses for Christmas

 

 

 

Name:  Davia Cady Calistro

Age: 5 years old

All little Davia wants is a doll for Christmas

 

 

 

Name: Satyanand Kumar

Age: 2 years old

Satyanand wants a remote control car for Christmas

 

 

 

 

Name: Viaana Kumar

Age: 2 years old

This toddler loves to play with makeup so her wish this Christmas is for a makeup kit and a doll house

 

 

 

Name: Cathalina Jorden

Age: 7 years old

Cathalina loves musical instruments, at the top of her Christmas wishlist is a piano

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

Dec 25, 2022

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Read More
CWI unveils 2023 West Indies Championship schedule to be followed by new Headley Weekes Series

CWI unveils 2023 West Indies Championship...

Dec 25, 2022

Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Dec 25, 2022

All Roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for Boxing Day Horserace meet

All Roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for...

Dec 25, 2022

All Season win GDA year end dominoes tourney

All Season win GDA year end dominoes tourney

Dec 25, 2022

Letter to the Sport Editor – Allegations of corruption in Essequibo cricket

Letter to the Sport Editor – Allegations of...

Dec 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Staying safe this Christmas

    By Richard Francois An unattended stove burner can causing a fire Baby with lights It’s the season to be jolly, but you... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]