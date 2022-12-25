Venezuelan prisoner found hanging in cell at Timehri Prison

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old Venezuelan prisoner was found hanging in his cell at the Timehri Prison on Saturday morning prompting an investigation by both the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS).

Dead is Martinez Rajas.

Rajas was found unresponsive during a security check at 05:20 hrs with a sheet wrapped around his neck from the ceiling, the Guyana Prison Service said in a press release.

A nurse on duty was immediately summoned and confirmed that the inmate was unresponsive. Thereafter, the Police were summoned and Rajas’ body was transported to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty.

Rajas was remanded to prison on April 28, 2022 for Possession of Stolen Articles.