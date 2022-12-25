Latest update December 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Dec 25, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) will end the year with two exciting one day rapid chess events.

Players will compete in nine rounds under a time-control of 10 minutes per player with a one second increment after each move.

The Junior Tournament is set for December 31, 2022 and is open to all chess players born after January 1, 2002.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and the best female player. The grand prize is $30,000. The second-place winner will receive $20,000, third place is $10,000 and the best female receives $10,000. The registration fee for the Junior Tournament will be $1000.

The Open Tournament will be held on January 2nd, 2023. The top player in the event will receive $50,000 cash. Second prize is $30,000, third prize $20,000 and the best female will be awarded $20,000.

This tournament is open to players of all ages. Registration fee is $2000.

All registration must be done online and be submitted by 18:00hrs or 6pm on the day prior to each tournament. Registration fees can be paid through MMG.

Games start at 09:00hrs each day. Players are asked to assemble at the School of the Nations tournament venue by 08:45hrs. Default time for both events is five minutes.

All participants, accompanying adults and other spectators attending the events are advised to take necessary safety precautions as the Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat.

If a player shows any signs of covid 19 symptoms, such as a cough, cold, fever and constant sneezing, whether it is just before or during the tournament, they will not be allowed to play or continue playing in the tournament.

The Guyana Chess Federation is looking forward to a vibrant and exciting tournament organised by the Youth Committee and supervised by Commitee Chair FM Anthony Drayton.

The GCF expresses its sincere thanks to all its members, friends and sponsors for their tremendous support and participation over the past year and wishes all Guyanese a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

Dec 25, 2022

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Read More
CWI unveils 2023 West Indies Championship schedule to be followed by new Headley Weekes Series

CWI unveils 2023 West Indies Championship...

Dec 25, 2022

Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Dec 25, 2022

All Roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for Boxing Day Horserace meet

All Roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for...

Dec 25, 2022

All Season win GDA year end dominoes tourney

All Season win GDA year end dominoes tourney

Dec 25, 2022

Letter to the Sport Editor – Allegations of corruption in Essequibo cricket

Letter to the Sport Editor – Allegations of...

Dec 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Staying safe this Christmas

    By Richard Francois An unattended stove burner can causing a fire Baby with lights It’s the season to be jolly, but you... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]