Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) will end the year with two exciting one day rapid chess events.

Players will compete in nine rounds under a time-control of 10 minutes per player with a one second increment after each move.

The Junior Tournament is set for December 31, 2022 and is open to all chess players born after January 1, 2002.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and the best female player. The grand prize is $30,000. The second-place winner will receive $20,000, third place is $10,000 and the best female receives $10,000. The registration fee for the Junior Tournament will be $1000.

The Open Tournament will be held on January 2nd, 2023. The top player in the event will receive $50,000 cash. Second prize is $30,000, third prize $20,000 and the best female will be awarded $20,000.

This tournament is open to players of all ages. Registration fee is $2000.

All registration must be done online and be submitted by 18:00hrs or 6pm on the day prior to each tournament. Registration fees can be paid through MMG.

Games start at 09:00hrs each day. Players are asked to assemble at the School of the Nations tournament venue by 08:45hrs. Default time for both events is five minutes.

All participants, accompanying adults and other spectators attending the events are advised to take necessary safety precautions as the Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat.

If a player shows any signs of covid 19 symptoms, such as a cough, cold, fever and constant sneezing, whether it is just before or during the tournament, they will not be allowed to play or continue playing in the tournament.

The Guyana Chess Federation is looking forward to a vibrant and exciting tournament organised by the Youth Committee and supervised by Commitee Chair FM Anthony Drayton.

The GCF expresses its sincere thanks to all its members, friends and sponsors for their tremendous support and participation over the past year and wishes all Guyanese a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.