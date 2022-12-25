Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Latest update December 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) will end the year with two exciting one day rapid chess events.
Players will compete in nine rounds under a time-control of 10 minutes per player with a one second increment after each move.
The Junior Tournament is set for December 31, 2022 and is open to all chess players born after January 1, 2002.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers and the best female player. The grand prize is $30,000. The second-place winner will receive $20,000, third place is $10,000 and the best female receives $10,000. The registration fee for the Junior Tournament will be $1000.
The Open Tournament will be held on January 2nd, 2023. The top player in the event will receive $50,000 cash. Second prize is $30,000, third prize $20,000 and the best female will be awarded $20,000.
This tournament is open to players of all ages. Registration fee is $2000.
All registration must be done online and be submitted by 18:00hrs or 6pm on the day prior to each tournament. Registration fees can be paid through MMG.
Games start at 09:00hrs each day. Players are asked to assemble at the School of the Nations tournament venue by 08:45hrs. Default time for both events is five minutes.
All participants, accompanying adults and other spectators attending the events are advised to take necessary safety precautions as the Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat.
If a player shows any signs of covid 19 symptoms, such as a cough, cold, fever and constant sneezing, whether it is just before or during the tournament, they will not be allowed to play or continue playing in the tournament.
The Guyana Chess Federation is looking forward to a vibrant and exciting tournament organised by the Youth Committee and supervised by Commitee Chair FM Anthony Drayton.
The GCF expresses its sincere thanks to all its members, friends and sponsors for their tremendous support and participation over the past year and wishes all Guyanese a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 25, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I offer here a theory of ethnic superiority and class competition from British Guiana to Guyana in... more
By Richard Francois An unattended stove burner can causing a fire Baby with lights It’s the season to be jolly, but you... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]