Toddler dies in Corentyne accident as drunken firewoman loses control of car

Latest update December 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A two-year-old child died on Friday and four others injured after a speeding car slammed into the motorcycle the child was being transported on along the Cumberland Public Road, East Canje, Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne).
Dead is Jasmine Ross of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.
The injured persons have been identified as 8-year-old Shaniya McLeod, 10-year-old Shavine Laundry, 5-year-old Javeer Blair and Shaveh Laundry (occupants of the car) and motorcyclist Marley Ross.
Kaieteur News was informed that the speeding vehicle was being driven by an intoxicated firewoman. The Firewoman was driving motor car, PGG-278, north on the western lane of the Cumberland Public Road when she lost control of the vehicle and skid onto the eastern lane.
Her car collided with the motorcyclist Marley Ross with pillion rider Jasmine Ross. Ross was travelling south at a normal rate of speed. As a result of the impact, the toddler and the motorcyclist were pitched into the air and fell onto the parapet.
The firewoman’s car spun out of control and slammed into a nearby bridge and fence before coming to a halt.
All of the persons involved in the accident were rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where Jasmine Ross was pronounced dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, Marley Ross, Blair (car occupant) and Laundry (car occupant) were examined by the Doctor on duty and was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital.
McLeod and Shaveh Laundry were also treated and discharged.
The firewoman was treated and taken into police custody. A breathylizer test revealed her blood alcohol level was above the legal limit (.45 micrograms).
