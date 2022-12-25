The Joy of Christmas

By Richard Francois

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Andy Williams

There is something magical about Christmas. All year people live, work and do what they have to, but as soon as the final quarter of the year commences, conversations about Christmas plans start to occur. There are some who do not celebrate Christmas for whatever reason (s), but for the majority that do, it is the most wonderful time of the year.For many, there are warm parties, cozy homes, fond traditions to celebrate, and gifts to be shared. It is indeed a joyous time of celebration. However, sometimes we tend to get lost in the season and forget the real reason we celebrate Christmas, to begin with. Among the hustle and bustle, our focus can get lost and priorities become misaligned.

The religiosity of Christmas cannot be ignored. Some Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus at Christmas. The story of the Jesus’ nativity for many Christians is the reason for the season. And while Christmas has evolved into somewhat of a cultural holiday, celebrated by people of different denominations, we must never forget that the basis of this most special holiday is the symbolic celebration of the birth of Jesus.

Notwithstanding the religious aspect of Christmas, this time of year is particularly punctuated with kindness, charity and benevolence. It is a time of good cheer. Christmas is a time when people tend to share more than usual; smile more than usual; are generally in a great mood; and treat their follow humans with genuine love and respect. It is a time when we are encouraged to be joyful, charitable, generous, kind, and forgiving—which are all behaviors that run counter to our inclined responses to the stresses caused by holiday shopping, the cost of living, holiday travel, and general holiday interactions. But there is something magical about this season. Even amidst the hustle and bustle, people still find time to be nice to each other.

Children for the most part are overjoyed when the Christmas season arrives. The mere thoughts of the gifts they wish to receive can bring about a complete turnaround in behavior. Christmas is viewed through a whole different lens by children. Most adults can attest to the great sense of satisfaction and joy they experience when they are able to see the looks of surprise and delight on the faces of their children, when they unwrap their presents. The looks on the faces of children after opening their presents on Christmas Day, is one of the greatest gifts you can experience as a parent during this season.

Even those less fortunate children who are in institutional care are touched by the magic of Christmas. Persons and corporate institutions with the ability to give extra during the season donate whatever they can, to organisations responsible for children, in an effort to spread the joy of Christmas to the less fortunate.

The elderly and shut-ins are not left out during the Christmas season. They too are able to enjoy the beauty of Christmas as a result of the charity and benevolence of kind persons and generous organisations. Christmas tends to bring out the good in people. It is a holiday that imbues love and happiness in the minds and hearts of all mankind.

Christmas is a time of love, joy and happiness. It is one of the holidays that truly allows for the ubiquitous display of kindness. Even amidst the commericalisation of Christmas, one can argue that even that cannot dim the greatness nor lessens the magic of the season. There is something about Christmas than brings out the best in people.

As you celebrate Christmas 2022, remember the symbolic reason for the season. Give freely, love abundantly and let the spirit of Christmas be experienced by those with whom you interact through your words and actions.

Merry Christmas! May the peace and joy of the season be upon you and your family!