Presidential Guard stabbed in State House attack promoted to Corporal

Kaieteur News – Telon Perreira, a member of the Presidential Guard who was stabbed five times by a Nigerian national at State House on December 15, 2022 was on Saturday promoted to the rank of Corporal from the rank of Constable.

President Ali and Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken visited the injured rank at his hospital bed and promoted him. The President hailed Perreira for his bravery and courage, a statement from the Office of the President said.

Corporal Perreira told the President he is eager to return to work.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian national has been identified as 25-year-old Bethel Ikenna Chimezie.

Reports are that at around 07:30hrs on December 15, 2022 Chimezie entered a security room

located at the southern side of State House facing Carmichael Street, Georgetown and demanded to see President Irfaan Ali.

“I want the President [Mohamed Irfaan Ali])” the man reportedly said before pulling a knife from his pants waist and stabbing Perriera, a member of the Presidential Guard, five times to the neck and body.

Upon seeing the violent attack, other members of the Presidential Guard rushed to Perriera’s aid but the intruder managed to disarm a female member of her 9MM pistol and retreated to Carmichael Street and started shooting at the officers. A Presidential Guard team subsequently launched a counter- assault and later shot him.