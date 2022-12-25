Presidential Guard stabbed in State House attack promoted to Corporal

Latest update December 25th, 2022 12:59 AM
Dec 25, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Telon Perreira, a member of the Presidential Guard who was stabbed five times by a Nigerian national at State House on December 15, 2022 was on Saturday promoted to the rank of Corporal from the rank of Constable.
President Ali and Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken visited the injured rank at his hospital bed and promoted him. The President hailed Perreira for his bravery and courage, a statement from the Office of the President said.
Corporal Perreira told the President he is eager to return to work.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian national has been identified as 25-year-old Bethel Ikenna Chimezie.
Reports are that at around 07:30hrs on December 15, 2022 Chimezie entered a security room
located at the southern side of State House facing Carmichael Street, Georgetown and demanded to see President Irfaan Ali.
“I want the President [Mohamed Irfaan Ali])” the man reportedly said before pulling a knife from his pants waist and stabbing Perriera, a member of the Presidential Guard, five times to the neck and body.
Upon seeing the violent attack, other members of the Presidential Guard rushed to Perriera’s aid but the intruder managed to disarm a female member of her 9MM pistol and retreated to Carmichael Street and started shooting at the officers. A Presidential Guard team subsequently launched a counter- assault and later shot him.
Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate
Dec 25, 20222022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Dec 25, 2022
Kaieteur News – I offer here a theory of ethnic superiority and class competition from British Guiana to Guyana in... more
By Richard Francois An unattended stove burner can causing a fire Baby with lights It’s the season to be jolly, but you... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States of America and the Organization... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]