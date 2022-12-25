Latest update December 25th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Presidential Guard stabbed in State House attack promoted to Corporal

Dec 25, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Telon Perreira, a member of the Presidential Guard who was stabbed five times by a Nigerian national at State House on December 15, 2022 was on Saturday promoted to the rank of Corporal from the rank of Constable.

President Ali and Commissioner of Police (ag) Clifton Hicken visited the injured rank at his hospital bed and promoted him. The President hailed Perreira for his bravery and courage, a statement from the Office of the President said.

Corporal Telon Perreira (Office of the President)

Corporal Perreira told the President he is eager to return to work.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian national has been identified as 25-year-old Bethel Ikenna Chimezie.

Reports are that at around 07:30hrs on December 15, 2022 Chimezie entered a security room

President Irfaan Ali pins a new badge of rank on Telon Perreira (Office of the President)

located at the southern side of State House facing Carmichael Street, Georgetown and demanded to see President Irfaan Ali.

Telon Perreira’s badge of rank (Office of the President)

“I want the President [Mohamed Irfaan Ali])” the man reportedly said before pulling a knife from his pants waist and stabbing Perriera, a member of the Presidential Guard, five times to the neck and body.

Upon seeing the violent attack, other members of the Presidential Guard rushed to Perriera’s aid but the intruder managed to disarm a female member of her 9MM pistol and retreated to Carmichael Street and started shooting at the officers. A Presidential Guard team subsequently launched a counter- assault and later shot him.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

What You Need to Know Today:

Guyana gets 1B US while Exxon walking away with 5B US yearly in % rate

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

Desrey Fox Secondary School claims the crown

Dec 25, 2022

2022 KFC Goodwill Tournament… Kaieteur News – The Petra Organisation wrapped up their ‘Return to Play’ calendar of activities on Friday evening when the curtains came down on the KFC...
Read More
CWI unveils 2023 West Indies Championship schedule to be followed by new Headley Weekes Series

CWI unveils 2023 West Indies Championship...

Dec 25, 2022

Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Two End-of-Year Rapid Chess Tournaments planned

Dec 25, 2022

All Roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for Boxing Day Horserace meet

All Roads lead to Kennard Memorial Turf Club for...

Dec 25, 2022

All Season win GDA year end dominoes tourney

All Season win GDA year end dominoes tourney

Dec 25, 2022

Letter to the Sport Editor – Allegations of corruption in Essequibo cricket

Letter to the Sport Editor – Allegations of...

Dec 25, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Staying safe this Christmas

    By Richard Francois An unattended stove burner can causing a fire Baby with lights It’s the season to be jolly, but you... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]